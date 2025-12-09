Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her pivot away from Trump world Tuesday when she took a pointed swipe at Fox News during a friendly appearance on CNN, the cable news network that the president has long despised and repeatedly deemed “fake news.”

According to the far-right lawmaker, who revealed late last month that she was resigning from Congress amid a brewing feud with Donald Trump and GOP leadership, Fox News has stopped inviting her onto the network as she’s broken away from the Republican Party and the president’s base.

Additionally, she largely heaped praise on CNN, which has been an increasingly inviting platform for the one-time MAGA firebrand in recent months. Besides sitting down for multiple chummy conversations with CNN anchors Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown, she’s also appeared on the network’s Sunday morning show State of the Union to talk about her strained relationship with the president while apologizing for her “toxic” political rhetoric.

“I would like to say, humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics; it’s very bad for our country,” Greene said on State of the Union last month. “It’s been something I’ve thought about a lot, especially since Charlie Kirk was assassinated.”

During her CNN interview with Blitzer and Brown on Tuesday, Greene was asked about how her rift with the president – which blew open after she supported a bipartisan effort to release the Jeffrey Epstein files – had resulted in death threats against her and her family.

Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on CNN and took a pointed swipe at right-wing cable news network Fox News. ( CNN )

In a one-on-one sitdown on 60 Minutes over the weekend, Greene had said the president’s attacks and claims that she’s a “traitor” were “directly fueling” those threats. Following the interview on the CBS Sunday night newsmagazine, Trump raged against the network’s parent company Paramount for booking Greene on 60 Minutes. “THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP,” he seethed.

“He‘s a leader in it,” Greene said Tuesday when asked if Trump was responsible for today’s “toxic” political climate. “I call it the political industrial complex. It‘s the two parties that are pitted against each other. And the president, he‘s a leader of that on the Republican side.”

After saying she was “literally” shocked about the “unking and accusatory” things Trump said to her when she mentioned she was receiving death threats, Greene was asked to respond to critics who feel she should “stay in the fight” and that she’s only waiting to leave Congress next month to receive her pension.

“You know, I think that‘s unfair criticism,” she responded. “And I would ask anyone – I‘ve had over 773 death threats that my office reported to Capitol police and a direct death threat on my son. I would ask anyone to consider – should I have to become like Charlie Kirk? Is that what I have to do?”

At that point, she pivoted to taking a shot at Fox News while accusing the conservative cable giant of essentially banning her from the network’s airwaves following her feud with Trump.

“I get criticized for coming on CNN, and you just had a Republican before me on CNN,” Greene declared. “And it’s unfair criticism because Fox News doesn’t ever invite me on. They invited me one time recently after I resigned. We’ve responded back to the producer and they still haven’t said when I can come on. So, I thank you. I enjoy coming on and I appreciate the questions.”

This isn’t the first time she’s claimed that the Murdoch-led channel has refused to book her on its shows. In a conversation with Vanity Fair last month, Greene alleged the right-wing network was retaliating against her while claiming she watched it less than left-leaning outlets.

“She said she remains blacklisted from Fox News over her criticisms of the network, adding that she no longer watches much. ‘I watch Fox News the least,’ she said. (A Fox spokesperson disputed this, noting Greene was last on Fox News in June and February before that),” Vanity Fair reported. “Greene said she prefers to watch CNN, NBC, CNBC, the BBC, and local news.”