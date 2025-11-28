Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to send a cryptic message to President Donald Trump, warning him about “one of the worst mistakes” he will make.

The firebrand Georgia Republican, who was once a loyal ally of Trump, has been in a public feud with the president in recent weeks over issues including foreign policy and affordability.

She has become so fed up with Washington that she announced her resignation from Congress, effective January 2026, telling Americans, “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.” Greene will still qualify for her pension.

In an X post Friday morning, Greene talked about empty promises.

“One of the worst mistakes you can ever make is over promise and under deliver,” she said. “It will leave people furious to the point they won’t even appreciate the good things they received. Big promises have and still are being made…”

open image in gallery Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has appeared to send a cryptic message to President Donald Trump, warning him about 'one of the worst mistakes' he will make ( Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images )

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Greene for comment.

Greene didn’t name anyone in the post or reference any particular issue, but it comes after Trump ranted on social media about immigration.

Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday, “Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many.”

“Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!” the president said.

Trump’s message against immigrants, including those living in the U.S. legally, comes after two National Guard members were shot, one fatally, in Washington, D.C., allegedly by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

open image in gallery Greene's message comes after Trump called for 'reverse migration' ( Win McNamee/Getty Images )

In response to the attack, Trump ordered a "rigorous reexamination" of all Green Cards issued to immigrants from "a country of concern.”

While both Trump and Greene have hardline views on immigration, they differ when it comes to H-1B visas, a legal route for highly-skilled foreign workers to live in the U.S.

Greene announced on X earlier this month that she was introducing a bill to “END the mass replacement of American workers by aggressively phasing out the H1B program.”

But Trump has defended the program, telling Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, “you also do have to bring in talent,” days before Greene’s announcement.

When Ingraham argued that there are “plenty” of talented people already in the U.S., Trump said, “You don’t have certain talents.”

open image in gallery While both Trump and Greene have hardline views on immigration, they differ when it comes to H-1B visas ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

In a statement announcing her resignation, Greene mentioned her opposing stance to Trump on H-1B visas.

“Through it all, I never changed or went back on my campaign promises and only disagreed in a few areas like my stance against H1-Bs replacing American jobs, Al state moratoriums, debt for life 50 year mortgage scams, standing strongly against all involvement in foreign wars, and demanding the release of the Epstein files,” the congresswoman said.

Greene was also one of the few House Republicans who initially pushed to release government files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein before Trump gave his party his blessing to support the effort.