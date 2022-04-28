Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she hoped that she could meet with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk amid news that he has acquired Twitter.

The right-wing congresswoman from Georgia made the remarks during a news conference in front of the Capitol when introducing legislation that would abolish Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which says that service providers cannot be treated as a publisher or or speaker of information provided by another provider.

Many conservatives have hoped that Mr Musk, who has spoken of a laissez-faire approach to “free speech” on Twitter would lead to a return of right-wing content providers, not excluding former president Donald Trump.

Twitter permanently booted Ms Greene off Twitter at the beginning of 2022 for repeatedly spreading misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines. Subsequently, this most recent fundraising quarter was the first one where she spent more money than she raised.

“I don’t know Mr Musk, but I do invite him to come talk with me in Washington, DC,” she said. “I’d be happy to put together a roundtable of all the most brilliant people who have been unjustly banned from Twitter and he can see for himself the urgent necessity of doing right by them.”

When asked who she would want to invite to a roundtable, she cited InfoWars host Alex Jones and right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. Mr Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter for posting racist comments about comedian Leslie Jones. Meanwhile, Twitter purged Mr Jones, who repeatedly posted conspiracy theories about the victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school in 2012 being “crisis actors,” in 2018.

“We’ll put together a great list of people who have been just almost deleted from public life,” she told reporters.

The Tesla cofounder announced earlier this week that he would officially acquire Twitter in a landmark $44bn deal.