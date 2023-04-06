Marjorie Taylor Greene gives verdict on New York City after being forced out: ‘Repulsive, disgusting’
Georgia Republican arrives in city to take part in rally against Trump’s arraignment
Marjorie Taylor Greene has called New York a “terrible place” after she had to leave Donald Trump’s arraignment rally following counter-protests.
In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the Georgia Republican representative said New York smelled bad and compared it to Gotham City, a fictional town in the Batman comics and films.
Carlson asked Ms Greene: “Mayor (Eric) Adams described New York as his home. How did his home look? Pretty neat and tidy?”
Ms Greene responded: “No, his home is disgusting. I compare it to what I called Gotham City.
“The streets are filthy, they are covered with people, basically dying on drugs, they can’t even stand up – they’re falling over. There’s so much crime in the city, I cannot comprehend how people live there.”
Ms Greene’s comments came after she arrived in the city on Tuesday to take part in a rally against former president Donald Trump’s arraignment.
She was joined by the New York Young Republicans – a group with ties to embattled Congressman George Santos.
Police had to separate the two groups after clashes between pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators broke out.
She added: “It was repulsive, it smells bad – I think it’s a terrible place.”
During her brief speech at the rally, she attacked New York mayor Eric Adams for sending “your henchmen down here to commit assault against people by making loud noises”.
She urged Americans to “take a stand” during her speech, large parts of which were muffled by the sounds of counter-protesters.
“This is what happens in communist countries – not the United States of America,” she added. “We have to take a stand against the injustice, the corruption, and the communist Democrats,” she said.
She left the rally and appeared on television networks soon after.
