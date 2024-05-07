✕ Close Rep. Nancy Mace condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s efforts to oust Speaker Johnson

Marjorie Taylor Greene will have a second meeting with Speaker Mike Johnson this afternoon as she threatens to force a House vote to oust the GOP leader.

The Georgia Republican vowed last week to force a vote to remove Mr Johnson from his role as Speaker. If Ms Greene triggers a privileged motion, the House will be forced to vote within 48 hours.

The first meeting on Monday afternoon lasted more than an hour. Afterwards, Ms Greene told reporters they would meet again on Tuesday.

Ms Greene is demanding that Mr Johnson guarantee he will not pass more aid for Ukraine and commit to defunding Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probes into former president Donald Trump, Punchbowl News reports.

Mr Smith’s investigations into Mr Trump include the classified documents case and the 6 January 2021 riots probe.

However, these asks are largely symbolic, given other members of the House, the US Senate and President Joe Biden would likely block each move.

Meanwhile, the speaker told Fox News he thinks he can “get everyone on the same page” after Monday’s meeting. He also noted he spoke to the former president this week.