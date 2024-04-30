Ukraine’s troops hope new US weapons will turn tide as Putin’s forces advance in east

Ukraine’s top military commander has been uncharacteristically open about the fact that some of Kyiv’s troops have been withdrawn from several frontline positions in eastern Ukraine as Russia intensifies its attacks.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi made the comments as Russian forces have been pressing hard since they captured their biggest prize this year, Avdiivka, north of Donetsk city, eastern Ukraine, in February.

Recently Russian forces have advanced to the town of Novokalynove, north of Avdiivka, and into Keramik, northwest of there. There has also been significant movement around Ocheretyne, and Moscow claimed on Sunday its troops captured Novobakhmutivka, 16km (10 miles) north of Avdiivka and, closer, heavy fighting is reported near Berdychi. On Monday, Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed it has taken another village, Semenivka.