Ukraine-Russia war live: Kyiv’s troops forced back by intense fighting in east as Putin’s soldiers advance
Ukrainian troops have fallen back to new positions west of Berdychi and Semenivka near Avdiivka
Kyiv’s troops have been forced back amid intense fighting in eastern Ukraine as Putin’s soldiers advanced along the frontline.
Oleksandr Syrsky, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, said troops had fallen back to new positions west of Berdychi and Semenivka, both north of Avdiivka.
Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday its forces taken over the village of Novobakhmutivka, near Berdychi, but Ukraine’s military has not commented on the claim.
“In general, the enemy achieved certain tactical successes in these areas, but could not gain operational advantages,” Syrsky said.
It comes as Russia targeted a hotel housing “English-speaking mercenaries” fighting in Ukraine, Russian state media claimed.
Russian troops used an Iranian-made Shahed drone to attack the hotel in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, which was left heavily damaged and set ablaze.
The region’s governor Vitaly Kim said: “The enemy attacked the city with an unmanned aerial vehicle of the ‘Shahed-131/136’ type.
“As a result, a hotel building was heavily damaged, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished. There are no casualties.”
Zelensky issues fresh plea for timely weapons deliveries as Ukraine loses ground
President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a fresh plea to international partners to speed arms deliveries as Ukraine pulled back forces to new positions west of three villages on the eastern front.
He said he spoke with US House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries yesterday and “underscored that Patriot systems are needed, and as soon as possible.
”Ukraine is currently expecting a long-awaited shipment of US military aid which officials say is critical to holding off Russia’s two-year-old invasion. Mr Zelensky said Ukrainian and US teams were working on a “specific text” of a 10-year security agreement that would include weapons and other support.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters this week that Russia was conducting airstrikes on Ukrainian rail lines to disrupt the delivery of US weapons to the front and to complicate military logistics.
Ukraine pulls back from three villages in east
Ukraine’s outnumbered troops have fallen back to new positions west of three villages on the eastern front, said Kyiv’s top commander yesterday.
The statement by Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi reflected Ukraine’s deteriorating position in the east that Kyiv hopes it can stabilise once it takes delivery of US weapons under a $61bn aid package approved this week.
“The situation at the front has worsened,” he wrote on the Telegram app, describing the “most difficult” areas as west of occupied Maryinka and northwest of Avdiivka, the town captured by Russian forces in February.
Mr Syrskyi said Kyiv’s troops had taken up new positions west of the villages of Berdychi and Semenivka, both north of Avdiivka, and Novomykhailivka, further south near the town of Maryinka.
“In general, the enemy achieved certain tactical successes in these areas, but could not gain operational advantages,” he said, adding that Russia had committed four brigades to the assault.
Freshly rested Ukrainian brigades were being rotated in those areas to replace units that had suffered losses, he said.
His statement did not mention the status of Novobakhmutivka, another village near Berdychi, that Russia’s defence ministry yesterday said its forces had captured.
Ukraine bans men of fighting age from applying for new passports
Staying abroad does not relieve citizens of duties to homeland, says foreign minister
North Korea criticises US for supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, KCNA says
North Korea criticised the United States for supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, state media KCNA reported this morning, citing a statement from the defence ministry.
The United States in recent weeks secretly shipped long-range missiles to Ukraine for use in its battle to fight off Russian invaders, a US official said on 24 April.
The director of the Department of Foreign Military Affairs of North Korea’s Ministry of National Defence yesterday told the outlet: “The US has secretly supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine, sparking off uneasiness and concern of the international community.”
“The US can never defeat the heroic Russian army and people with any latest weaponry or military support,” the director said.
Military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow are growing which the US and its allies see as escalating tensions in the Korean Peninsula.
Two Russian journalists jailed on extremism charges
Two Russian journalists have been arrested on extremism charges for working for a group founded by the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Konstantin Gabov and Sergey Karelin both denied the charges, for which they will be detained for a minimum of two months before any trials begin. Each faces a minimum of two years in prison and a maximum of six years for alleged “participation in an extremist organisation,” according to Russian courts.
They are just the latest journalists arrested amid a Russian government crackdown on dissent and independent media that intensified after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago. The Russian government passed laws criminalising what it deems false information about the military, or statements seen as discrediting the military, effectively outlawing any criticism of the war in Ukraine or speech that deviates from the official narrative.
A journalist for the Russian edition of Forbes magazine, Sergei Mingazov, was detained on charges of spreading false information about the Russian military, his lawyer said on Friday.
Gabov and Karelin are accused of preparing materials for a YouTube channel run by Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption, which has been outlawed by Russian authorities. Navalny died in an Arctic penal colony in February.
Gabov, who was detained in Moscow, is a freelance producer who has worked for multiple organisations, including Reuters, the court press service said. Reuters did not immediately comment on the ruling by the court.
Karelin, who has dual citizenship with Israel, was detained on Friday night in Russia’s northern Murmansk region.
Karelin, 41, has worked for a number of outlets, including for the Associated Press. He was a cameraperson for German media outlet Deutsche Welle until the Kremlin banned the outlet from operating in Russia in February 2022.
“The Associated Press is very concerned by the detention of Russian video journalist Sergey Karelin,” the AP said in a statement. “We are seeking additional information.”
Ukraine’s forces prepare for offensive from Putin’s troops in east
Russia files hundreds of drone patents as ‘global arms race’ ramps up
China, Russia and the US are among the top five countries developing the technology, new figures show
Can Britain back up its bold defence pledge to Ukraine?
Editorial: Grand promises are one thing, even when passed by the US Senate and announced with due fanfare by a UK prime minister. Delivery, as President Zelensky well knows, can be quite another
The Russian glide bombs changing the face of the war in Ukraine
Winged explosives weighing up to 1,500 kilograms – and nicknamed the ‘building destroyer’ – have had a devastating impact wherever they have been used, writes Tom Watling. Kyiv is battling them as best it can but needs Western allies to step up and provide more weapons, air defences and ammunition
Russia files hundreds of drone patents as ‘global arms race’ ramps up
China, Russia and the US are among the top five countries developing the technology, new figures show
Russian soldier murder rate soars 900% on return from Ukraine war
Murder rates among Russian soldiers surge amid ‘chronic mental health’ issues
Up to 113 active Russian servicemen were convicted in 2023 - a near 900 per cent increase on just 13 in 2022
