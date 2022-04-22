Marjorie Taylor Greene lawyer claims Trump ‘executive privilege’ to block question on martial law discussions after election

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Friday 22 April 2022 20:37
(Independent)

The attorney defending Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene against a lawsuit seeking to disqualify her from appearing on the 2022 midterm ballot for supporting the 6 January insurrection attempted to block her from answering a question about whether she discussed the invocation of martial law with former president Donald Trump by invoking “executive privilege”.

More follows...

