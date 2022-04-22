Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been forced to admit to labelling Nancy Pelosi ‘a traitor’ and calling for her execution.

Ms Taylor Greene took the stand in at a hearing that could see the Georgia Republican banned from public office over her alleged support for the 6 January insurrection.

Taylor Greene denied calling Pelosi a traitor, but was forced to backtrack after the court was shown a video of the congresswoman telling a crowd the Democrat Speaker of the House was "guilty of treason...a crime punishable by death".

