Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Kamala Harris was going to get Donald Trump “killed” after the vice president addressed remarks reportedly made by the former president about Adolf Hitler.

The Georgia congresswoman described Harris as a “desperate, dangerous” liar, in response to a statement she made about her Republican rival on Wednesday.

At the Naval Observatory, Harris warned that the former president is “increasingly unhinged and unstable,” and that in a second Trump term, there would be fewer people “to rein him in.”

“Vice President Kamala Harris is desperate, dangerous, and lying about President Trump. Kamala Harris just compared him to Hitler,” Greene wrote on X in response to the statement.

“She is going to get him killed.”

Greene and other Maga Republicans have previously been outspoken in blaming the Democrats and their rhetoric for the two attempts on Trump’s life.

In her remarks Harris addressed claims, first reported in The Atlantic, that Trump said he “wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had” during his time as president.

“Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution. He wants a military that is loyal to him,” she said.“He wants a military who will be loyal to him, personally, one that will obey his orders even when he tells them to break the law or abandon their oath to the Constitution of the United States.”

The remarks made by Trump were confirmed by his former chief of staff, John Kelly, who later told The New York Times that the former president matched the definition of a “fascist.”

“It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler,” Harris continued.

“Donald Trump is increasingly unhinged and unstable, and in a second term, people like John Kelly would not be there to be the guard rails against his propensities and his actions.”

The Trump campaign has vehemently denied all accusations that the former president made references to Hitler.

“This is absolutely false. President Trump never said this,” Trump campaign advisor Alex Pfeiffer, told The Independent.