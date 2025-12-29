Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is still swinging at Donald Trump, even with just a few days left before her planned resignation.

The firebrand Georgia representative announced that she would leave Congress on January 5, one week from Monday, amid her growing feud with the president and her disatisfaction with the work of the Republican-held House of Representatives. Her exit will leave Speaker Mike Johnson with an even slimmer majority in the chamber, further weakening the increasingly unsteady Johnson who is facing grumblings and threats of rebellion from both moderates and hardliners in his caucus.

But if anyone thought Greene’s last few days in Congress would be uneventful, they were wrong. Even with Congress not yet back in session for the new year and Greene hundreds of miles away from the hallway interviews of the Hill, the congresswoman has trained her focus on Trump and what she says is his continued failure to hold true to an “America First” policy platform she says his MAGA Republican base supports.

In a New York Times profile published Monday, Greene outlined the beginnings of her break with Trump. She highlighted the president’s remarks at the funeral of Charlie Kirk, where Trump seemed to mock Kirk for rejecting hatred in politics, telling a crowd: “I hate my opponent and I don’t want what’s best for them.”

Greene said Trump’s remark revealed him to be faithless: ““That was absolutely the worst statement... It just shows where his heart is. And that’s the difference, with her having a sincere Christian faith, and proves that he does not have any faith.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene began openly feuding in 2025 ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

The remark is one of the congresswoman’s most personal criticisms of the president to date and comes as she continues to accuse both Trump and Johnson of being out of touch with Americans, particularly on issues surrounding economic hardship and cost-of-living. While Greene’s criticisms have largely been focused on policy, she has also pointed out the wave of threats her office received after her dispute with the president began and blamed Trump’s own personal bullying for causing it. In recent interviews, Greene has suggested that she recognizes her own role in the acceleration of American politics into a toxic wasteland, and feels regret over MAGA’s contributions to that dynamic.

She reiterated that belief to the Times in early December, according to the newspaper: “Our side has been trained by Donald Trump to never apologize and to never admit when you’re wrong. You just keep pummeling your enemies, no matter what. And as a Christian, I don’t believe in doing that. I agree with Erika Kirk, who did the hardest thing possible and said it out loud.”

Her hesitance to descend into mudslinging hasn’t stopped the departing congresswoman from critiquing Trump’s priorities in the final days of her service. Over the past several months, Greene’s long history of skepticism towards foreign intervention or assistance of any kind led her to become one of the Republican Party’s leading critics of support for Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in Israel, including Israel’s brutal siege of Gaza over the past two years. The congresswoman has repeatedly argued that Trump is focused on foreign policy objectives over a domestic agenda aimed at cost-cutting in the federal government and dealing with the economic woes of the voters who elected him over Kamala Harris in 2024.

She also was one of a few Republicans to prominently defy Trump on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

open image in gallery Greene with Representatives Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), center, and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), left, during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act outside the U.S. Capitol ( Getty )

In a pair of tweets Sunday and Monday, Greene once again made those arguments, writing in one: “DOGE was one of the most popular plans of the ‘24 campaign because Americans are beyond furious about the insane amount of waste, fraud, and abuse. Just outright stealing. Which is why I created the DOGE Subcommittee... [p]erhaps now the Speaker and the admin will take DOGE more seriously.”

Greene lamented Trump’s back-to-back meetings with Netanyahu and, on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago in another tweet, exclaiming: “Can we just do America?”

Her criticisms of Trump’s own social and political circles to the Times revealed a broader disgust with Trumpism and the public face MAGA chooses to present to the world, at Mar-a-Lago and in the media.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said that the U.S. military took out “a big facility” in Venezuela, marking a potential escalation in the campaign against President Nicolas Maduro ( Getty )

“I never liked the MAGA Mar-a-Lago sexualization,” she told the Times. “I have two daughters, and I’ve always been uncomfortable with how those women puff up their lips and enlarge their breasts.”

Trump and Greene’s dispute seemed by some political observers to be a long time coming, however. The Georgia congresswoman has been a frequent source of embarassing headlines for the Republican Party due to her past espousement of conspiracy theories including one often-mocked example where she suggested that devices in space controlled by the wealthy Rothschild family could be behind wildfires in the U.S., sparking the “Jewish Space Lasers” meme.

In Georgia, two major political battles are due to be fought in 2026: A race for Jon Ossoff’s seat in the U.S. Senate, and a gubernatorial election. Trump, as a kingmaker in Republican primaries, has been known to spurn even loyalists if he views them as weak general election candidates, such as was the case for Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia’s elections in 2025.

Greene confirmed earlier this year that Trump’s longtime pollster Tony Fabrizio commissioned a survey showing her losing the Senate race by double digits, and seemingly was already working for one of her would-be opponents. While she furiously denied a report that Trump himself had urged her not to run for Senate, Fabrizio’s loyalties could be taken as a sign of Trump’s, too.

Firing back at the congresswoman, Trump has attacked Greene as “crazy” and claimed that he was considering support for a primary challenger in her congressional district before she chose to resign.