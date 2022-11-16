Top US general says US will support Ukraine’s defence ‘for as long as it takes’
The White House has asked Congress to provide sufficient resources to keep Ukrainian forces supported through the end of the fiscal year
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley on Wednesday said America’s support for Ukraine’s defence efforts will remain a priority for the Pentagon until Kyiv’s forces accomplish their own goals at their own pace.
Speaking at a press briefing at the Pentagon alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the most senior American officer in uniform pointed out that Ukraine has not asked for allies to put troops on the ground to support their efforts to repel the Russian forces that have occupied cities and terrorised civilian populations since the invasion escalated in February.
“They don't want American soldiers or British or German or French or anybody else to fight for them. They will fight for themselves,” said Gen Milley, who added that the only thing Kyiv has asked for is “the means to fight” against Moscow’s invading troops.
“We are determined to provide that means,” he said.
The US Marine Corps general said Ukraine’s defence forces would continue to fight “on their own timeline”.
“And until then, we will continue to support [them] all the way, for as long as it takes,” he added.
Gen Milley’s comments come as Republicans are poised to secure a majority in the House of Representatives, which would give them the theoretical ability to block any future defence aid to Kyiv through the lower chamber’s control of the US budget process.
A number of GOP members have in recent months suggested that the US should stop provisioning aid to Ukraine or condition further aid on extracting concessions from the Biden administration, though it’s unclear whether enough Republicans would support such a plan to keep the remainder from joining with Democrats to advance any legislation to provide for additional funding.
The White House has asked Congress to pass a supplemental appropriations bill providing for sufficient resources to keep Ukrainian forces supported through the end of the fiscal year during the year-ending lame duck session of the 117th Congress.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies