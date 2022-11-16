Jump to content

Poland says missile strike was ‘unfortunate accident’ after fears of Nato response

Liam James
Wednesday 16 November 2022 11:42
Comments

Poland’s president has said a missile blast that killed two people near its border with Ukraine appears to have been an “unfortunate accident’’, not an “intentional attack’’.

The strike was earlier feared to have been from Russia, raising the possibility that Poland, a Nato member, would invoke the collective defence clause of the world’s most powerful military alliance.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Warsaw may still call the North Atlantic Council for discussion of the incident, thought was not sure this would be necessary.

Russia had denied launching the strike, after early press reports carried remarks from a senior US official pointing the finger at Moscow.

The Kremlin denounced Poland‘s and other countries’ reaction to the incident as “hysterical” and, in rare praise for a US leader, hailed the “restrained and much more professional” reaction of Mr Biden.

“We have witnessed another hysterical, frenzied, Russophobic reaction that was not based on any real data,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Mr Biden earlier on Wednesday said it was “unlikely” Russia had fired on Poland, while US officials told Reuters that early assessments suggested the missile that crossed the border was fired by Ukrainian forces defending against Russian air strikes on electrical infrastructure.

More follows...

