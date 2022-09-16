Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, was registered to vote in neighboring New Jersey until he kicked off his gubernatorial campaign last year, The New Jersey Globe reported.

Mr Mastriano, whom former president Donald Trump endorsed in the gubernatorial primary, reportedly was registered to vote in the state neighboring Pennsylvania until 2021, when election officials changed his voter status to inactive.

Records show that Mr Mastriano was registered at his family’s home in Hightown from 1982 until his mother’s death six months after his mother’s death last year when a sample ballot was returned. Mr Mastriano voted in the GOP primaries from 1982 to 1985 and never voted again in a New Jersey primary, although his ballot was rejected in 2010.

He voted in general elections in 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2010, as well as school board elections in 2001 and 2002.

Mr Mastriano’s residency will likely draw comparisons to that of Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz, the television host and retired physician, whom Democrats have criticised for living in New Jersey.

The Republican nominee for governor has come under intense scrutiny for busing people to Washington on 6 January of last year and being at the Capitol on that day, though he’s said he left before the violence began.