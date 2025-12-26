Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tucker Carlson wondered this week if former Repulican Rep. Matt Gaetz had attempted a romantic relationship with Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, prompting the disgraced MAGA lawmaker to reply that he never asked the progressive congresswoman on a date because she’s “not my cup of tea.”

Gaetz, who now hosts his own primetime show on far-right cable channel One America News, also claimed that Ocasio-Cortez had previously been “incredibly chummy” with her GOP House colleagues, but that everything changed after the January 6 Capitol attack.

On top of that, Gaetz also asserted that the New York representative personally praised his successful 2023 campaign to boot then-Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy from leadership, purportedly telling the former Florida congressman that Democrats “don’t have the guts to do this on our side.”

During the lengthy sitdown between Gaetz and the ex-Fox News star, the two eventually discussed who they thought was the true leader of the Democratic Party, with Carlson calling Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) a “f***ing coward” before pivoting to Ocasio-Cortez.

“If he was real, at least I could respect it. AOC is the same thing,” Carlson sneered.

open image in gallery Matt Gaetz told Tucker Carlson this week that he ‘never’ tried dating Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she is ‘not my cup of tea.’ ( YouTube )

“AOC is a very different person today than when she got to Congress,” Gaetz replied, leading Carlson to accuse her of being “totally corrupted” and saying that the Israel-Gaza War is “fine.” Gaetz, meanwhile, insisted that Ocasio-Cortez had once patted him on the back over his GOP-led McCarthy coup.

“When we were ousting McCarthy, like, she came up to me and was like, ‘You know, I really respect this because I’ll be honest. We don’t have the guts to do this on our side,'” the former Republican congressman said.

At that point, Carlson wanted to know what Ocasio-Cortez was like privately – and whether Gaetz had ever tried to make the moves on her when they both served in Congress.

“Before January 6th, she was incredibly chummy with Republicans in Congress, would regularly come over to our side, sit down, hang out, talk about her day,” Gaetz responded, only for Carlson to wonder if he ever tried to date her.

“I did not, no,” Gaetz proclaimed.

“Did you try?” Carlson wondered.

“No,” Gaetz answered. “Not my cup of tea. But she, after January 6th, treated us all like we had horns or something.”

That response sparked Carlson – who helped lead the charge on Republicans’ January 6 revisionism – to mock Ocasio-Cortez for claiming that she feared for her life during the Capitol insurrection. “You can’t be in charge of anything if you’re a terrified little girl,” the fired Fox News host exclaimed.

“Yeah, but we are a society that is increasingly built on grievance identity,” Gaetz added. “You are the grievance that you can access.”

Still, while Gaetz called her reaction to the January 6 riots “bad performance art,” he predicted that she would make a “compelling run” for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, perhaps even defeating California Gov. Gavin Newsom – the early favorite.

Besides the pair’s observations about Ocasio-Cortez, the extensive podcast conversion featured Gaetz claiming that an Israel government agent had been involved in a plot to extort him and his family.

open image in gallery Gaetz insisted that Ocasio-Cortez had once patted him on the back over his GOP-led McCarthy coup. ( AFP/Getty )

open image in gallery Gaetz sat down for a lengthy conversation with Carlson, a few years after an infamous interview that Carlson called ‘one of the weirdest’ of his career. ( YouTube )

“It was an op to silence me, and Israel was involved, and I hate to say that,” Gaetz – who has largely sided with Carlson and other “America First” conservatives when it comes to criticizing Israel and its war in Gaza – declared. He also told Carlson that “antisemitism used to mean somebody who didn’t like Jews – now it just means somebody Jews don’t like.”

Those remarks prompted self-appointed Trump “loyalty enforcer” and “proud Islamophobe” Laura Loomer – who is Jewish and a self-avowed Zionist – to continue her endless feud against Carlson, which included her referencing the MAGA civil war he sparked with his friendly Nick Fuentes interview.

“He’s trying to have a hostile takeover of the GOP to destroy MAGA & redefine the GOP into modern-day Hitler youth with a drizzle of Sharia Law on top,” she fumed.

Gaetz, who joined OAN after his nomination as Trump’s attorney general fell apart amid renewed scrutiny over sexual misconduct allegations, may now be securely on Team Tucker. However, it was just a few years ago that Gaetz found himself blacklisted from Fox News following “one of the weirdest interviews” Carlson ever conducted.

After it was revealed that Gaetz was under federal investigation for an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, an accusation that the former congressman has vehemently denied, he appeared on Carlson’s show in March 2021 to rail against the Justice Department’s sex trafficking probe. At one point, however, Carlson was taken aback by some claims Gaetz made.

“You and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you’ll remember her,” Gaetz declared. “And she was actually threatened by the FBI, told that if she wouldn’t cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for-play scheme that she could face trouble.”

“I don’t remember the woman you are speaking of or the context at all, honestly,” a befuddled Carlson shot back.

Following that interview, Gaetz would not appear on Fox News for another year, only to finally return to Carlson’s show exactly 365 days later to maintain his innocence amid the DOJ’s investigation. In the end, while Gaetz’s associate Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to a host of federal charges – including sex trafficking of a minor – and received an 11-year prison sentence, the Justice Department declined to seek charges against Gaetz.