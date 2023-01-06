Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two years after a mob stormed the halls of Congress in a violent push to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Kevin McCarthy walked into the Capitol on Friday morning pledging “progress” with his repeatedly failing attempts to secure enough votes to become speaker of the House.

“We’re going to make progress,” he told reporters. “We’re going to shock you.”

He entered the building on 6 January for his fourth straight day of attempts to collect enough votes from his Republican House colleagues, the longest speaker contest in 164 years, falling short in historic streak of failed votes.

His ongoing defeat – even as he offered hardline members even more concessions to win the speaker’s gavel, and as Donald Trump urged lawmakers to rally behind him – has shown little signs of public progress, frustrating members and signalling incoming House Republicans’ chaotic majority in the newly formed Congress.

Signs of a preliminary deal emerged on Thursday evening, but even Mr McCarthy’s supporters were sceptical that it would be enough to push him over the top, paralyzing the chamber and drawing increasingly impatient statements from lawmakers.

“I actually feel I felt progressively better over the period of the last 36 hours,” according to US Rep Patrick McHenry. “Every hour has been successfully better than the last.”

The contours of a forthcoming deal to secure the California Republican’s role as House Speaker – a role formerly held by Democratic congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, who recently concluded one of the longest speaker tenures in US history – began to emerge after a dozen series of votes that failed to yield any speaker at all in the lower chamber of Congress.

But there appear to be no promises among Republicans that a forthcoming vote will yield any positive results for Mr McCarthy, continuing the fragile spectacle of American democracy in the grim shadow of the January 6 insurrection.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy enters the US Capitol on 6 January as lawmakers reconvene for a fourth day of voting for House Speaker. (EPA)

An agreement reportedly under consideration would concede to far-right holdouts among the so-called Freedom Caucus and others around rules changes that would shrink the power of the speaker’s office and give rank-and-file members more influence in drafting and passing legislation.

If Mr McCarthy does successfully pull in more votes under such concessions to become the new speaker of the House of Representatives, he could emerge as a weakened figure under threat of being undermined from his in-party critics.

Democrats, meanwhile, remained unified behind Hakeem Jeffries. The New York congressman came out ahead thanks to the defections of rebel GOP members from Mr McCarthy’s total. Were the other totals to remain unchanged, he would only actually need to pick up five votes himself to become Speaker.

The Democratic leader has continued a historic streak with the most votes on every ballot thus far, but not enough to clinch a majority; he would need support from Republican members, uniformly opposed to nominating a Democratic member, despite their own party’s leadership and other Republican contenders – including Mr Trump, who was nominated by GOP congressman Matt Gaetz – repeatedly failing to come close to eking out a win.

Ballots have largely yieled the same outcome each time, with 20 Republican holdouts refusing to support Mr McCarthy, who contues to fall short of a necessary 218 votes with the GOP’s new 222-seat majority, slim enough that the GOP leader cannot afford to lose votes.

A standoff with the so-called “Taliban 20” in Mr McCarthy’s far-right flank could also result in agreements for more seats in the House Rules Committee and attempts to impose federal term limits on the number of terms lawmakers can serve in Congress.

Mr Jeffries’s caucus has thus far resisted any attempts by Mr McCarthy’s team to have members vote “present”, which would lower the threshhold needed for his victory. They have also yet to unite behind any centrist Republican candidate who could win their support over Mr McCarthy, a move discussed by Rep Fred Upton and others earlier this week as a possible means of freezing out conservatives.

The holdouts, for their part, have predicted other defections from Mr McCarthy’s camp or signalled that losing or changing votes could be imminent as the House enters a fourth day of voting for its leadership.

“I think you’re going to continue to see attrition from Kevin McCarthy, from the votes that he’s receiving,” Congressman Bob Good told The Independent on Thursday. “And so they are ready, icreasingly ready, I believe, to look at other candidates as that reality sets in.”

Additional reporting by John Bowden and Eric Garcia

This is a developing story