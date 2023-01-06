House speaker vote - live: Right-wingers spurn talk of deal as McCarthy humiliation to continue for fourth day
Kevin McCarthy continues to fail to get enough votes to become the next House speaker
Kevin McCarthy loses sixth vote in House speaker bid, as chamber adjourns
The chaos on Capitol Hill is set to continue for a fourth day as the Republican party remains at war over who to elect as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.
Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough votes during multiple roll call votes this week, prompting Congress to adjourn multiple times for negotiations.
As of late Thursday, the California Republican had lost 11 successive ballot counts. The House has adjourned for the night, so a potential 12th vote is on the horizon tomorrow.
Mr McCarthy told Punchbowl Newshe wasn’t going to put a “timeline” on his candidacy, but that he was confident he would be successful.
“We’ve got some progress going on,” he said. “Members are talking.”
The GOP House leader reportedly offered to make key concessions on Wednesday night including agreeing to a proposed rule change on how to oust a sitting speaker in the hope he could secure 218 votes to get him over the line.
However, a group of far-right Republicans are refusing to back him. Dubbed the “Never Kevins”, the group includes the likes of Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz who told reporters that the stalemate will not end with Mr McCarthy as speaker.
Despite rumouers of a backroom deal that would appease the Never Kevins, Ms Boebert told Politico on Thursday she hadn’t been involved in any negotiations.
Speaker fight exposes post-Trump GOP leadership vacuum
The episode also poses more profound questions about the party’s identity and future. It’s a fresh reminder of Trump’s waning influence inside the GOP — even among the most vocal supporters of his Make America Great Again political movement — as he again seeks the party’s presidential nomination, exposing a leadership vacuum with no obvious alternative to unite the party and guide it through practical governing responsibilities and political challenges.
No members, no rules...
As Republicans continue to squabble over who will be the next speaker, there are essentially no members in the U.S. House of Representatives — only members-elect.
Without a speaker, none of the them can be sworn in, and the 118th Congress can’t convene or vote on any rules. Parliamentary procedure has been jettisoned in favor of controlled chaos. Members of both parties are unsure whether they can call votes or make motions on the floor because there is no speaker to rule on their requests. Committees can’t be formed and legislation can’t be passed.
AOC fires back after Cammack accuses Democrats of getting drunk in House chamber
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knocked down accusations from Republican Representative Kat Cammack of Florida after she claimed Democrats were drinking during their vote to nominate a speaker of the House of Representatives.
Eric Garcia reports.
From funny to dangerous: Democrats despair at GOP speaker debacle
The Independent’s Eric Garcia spoke with key Democrats about the unfolding speaker debacle.
‘I am not part of any negotiation,’ Boebert says
Laurent Boebert, one of the ringleaders of the far-right Congress members opposing Kevin McCarthy’s speaker bid, says she isn’t party to the rumoured intra-GOP deal that would finally bring the speaker fiasco to an end.
“I am not a part of any negotiation,” she told Politico.
If others think like her, Mr McCarthy could lose a 12th vote for speaker whenever the House resumes business.
Exclusive: AOC says Republican chaos shows how reasonable progressives like the Squad are
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has told The Independent that Republicans’ chaotic efforts to elect a Speaker for the new Congress are serving to highlight how grounded and reasonable she and other members of the so-called Squad of progressive Democrats have been.
Throughout much of her time in Congress, the self-described democratic socialist has heard herself and other progressives described as “unreasonable.” Former-representative Stephanie Murphy even called the coterie of Democrats “the never enough caucus” during negotiations about the bipartisan infrastructure bill and passing Build Back Better.
But against the background of repeated failed attempts by the Republicans to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker in the face of hard-right GOP opposition, AOC pointed out that many of the debates she was involved in with fellow Democrats were about actual policy. By comparison, House Republicans are mostly united on their goals, while they differ on the tactics and the rules governing the House of Representatives.
“I mean I think it just highlights how how extraordinarily bad faith those accusations of progressive unreasonableness are, even when they come from our side of the aisle,” she said.
Eric Garcia reports.
Kevin McCarthy loses 11th speaker vote
The pain continued for Kevin McCarthy on Thursday evening as the California Republican lost his 11th straight election to become House speaker.
However, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel.
Washington reporters are suggesting a behind-the-scenes deal has been reached between Mr McCarthy and some of his opponents, paving the way for a victorious vote.
What does the Constitution say about electing the speaker?
Unfortunately for those looking to the US’s founding document for a solution, the answer is very little.
What happens if Republicans fail to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker?
McCarthy has failed to secure a majority even after six rounds of voting
Watch: Gaetz reiterates McCarthy ‘squatter’ insult
Matt Gaetz calls Kevin McCarthy a “squatter” again for occupying the House Speaker’s office, despite not being elected.
“I would like to know what the basis is to allow someone to occupy the Speaker’s office who comes in second place 10 straight times,” he adds.
Voting underway in 11th round ballot
In addition to Kevin McCarthy and Hakeem Jeffries, former President Donald Trump and Rep Kevin Hern of Oklahoma were nominated for the speaker role in this round.
This is the 11th round of voting in total and the fifth today.
