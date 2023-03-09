Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s newly-censured lawyer Jenna Ellis has been called out for mocking Mitch McConnell with a tumbling tortoise video.

The Senate minority leader was hospitalised on Wednesday night after falling and injuring himself at a private dinner at a Washington DC hotel.

The 81-year-old Kentucky Republican lawmaker is being treated for a concussion following the accident at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, DC, which was formerly the Trump International Hotel, CNN reported.

Ms Ellis was quick to mock the veteran politician, who has been relentlessly attacked by her former boss Donald Trump.

“BREAKING: Camera footage from last night’s McConnell dinner obtained,” she posted on Twitter along with a video of a tortoise falling down a set of stairs.

Mr McConnell’s critics, including those within his own party, have often mocked him by comparing his looks to that of a turtle.

BREAKING: Camera footage from last night’s McConnell dinner obtained 👀 pic.twitter.com/xLnkhephKd — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) March 9, 2023

Jake Tapper of CNN took to Twitter to condemn Ms Ellis.

“The basic lack of humanity constantly displayed by these people is truly remarkable,” said the journalist.

The basic lack of humanity constantly displayed by these people is truly remarkable https://t.co/keJ7pET8v6 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 9, 2023

Another Twitter user added: “I think he made a pro-democracy statement once that offended her.”

While another tweeted, “Wait, aren’t they in the same side!?”

It is not the first tasteless Tweet from Ms Ellis, who after video was released of the brutal hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband mocked him for his attire.

“Why was he in his UNDERWEAR?!” she tweeted.

Earlier this week Ms Ellis was censured by a Colorado judge after she admitted misrepresenting evidence while the former president attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Jenna Ellis’s lawyer had filed a stipulation earlier last month accepting 10 such “misrepresentations” in the aftermath of the 2020 election, including repeating the claim of the election being stolen from Mr Trump.

“Respondent made these misrepresentations on Twitter and on various television programs, including Fox Business, MSNBC, Fox News, and Newsmax,” Colorado’s top disciplinary judge Bryon M Large wrote in a six-page opinion on Wednesday.

“The parties agree that by making these misrepresentations, Respondent violated [a state attorney rule of conduct], which provides that it is professional misconduct for a lawyer to engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation,” he said.

Ms Ellis was admitted to the Colorado bar in 2011 and served as Mr Trump’s legal adviser from February 2019 to January 2021.