Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Podcast host Megyn Kelly joined the chorus of conservative outrage over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show during in a wild interview with Piers Morgan.

The MAGA cheerleader and former Fox News host appeared incensed by Morgan’s defense of the rapper’s Spanish-language performance, turning it back on his native Britain: “This is why you lost your culture!”

The Puerto Rican singer’s set on Sunday promoted a message of love and unity, and was widely interpreted as a rebuke to President Trump’s tough anti-immigration crackdown, which Bad Bunny has vocally opposed.

Apparently, this did not go down well with Trump, who slammed the performance and claimed it was “an affront to the Greatness of America.”

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense,” Trump wrote on Truth Social approximately 30 minutes after the set ended.

But on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday, the British host said he had watched Bad Bunny’s performance and couldn’t see what all the fuss was about.

open image in gallery Megyn Kelly ranted to Piers Morgan that performing in Spanish was “a middle finger to the rest of America.” ( Piers Morgan Uncensored )

Morgan pointed out that despite complaints about the show being in Spanish, Trump himself often played Luciano Pavarotti’s “Nessun Dorma” – sung in Italian – at campaign rallies, and it was played again at the Republican National Conference in 2024 when Trump was anointed the party’s candidate for president.

But Kelly was having none of it, ranting to Morgan that performing in Spanish was “a middle finger to the rest of America.”

“Who gives a damn that we have 40 million Spanish speakers? We have 310 million who don’t speak a lick of Spanish! This is supposed to be a unifying event for the country. Not for the Latinos,” Kelly fumed, putting on a mocking Hispanic accent.

“We don’t need a Spanish-speaking non-English-performing performer, and we don’t need an ICE or America hater featured as our halftime entertainment!”

When Morgan pointed out that the U.S. doesn’t actually have an official language, Kelly was further enraged, turning her fury back on Great Britain as a warning of what she claimed was at stake.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was widely interpreted as a rebuke of President Trump’s harsh immigration policies. ( Frank Franklin II/AP )

“You ceded your culture to a bunch of radical Muslims who came in and took over, and now it’s gone,” the host ranted, waving a pointed finger as she scolded Morgan with MAGA talking points.

“We’re not allowing that here! Whether it’s Hispanic, whether it’s Muslim — it’s not happening in the United States of America. That’s why President Trump was elected.”

Kelly slammed Bad Bunny for refusing to speak English during his performances and insisted that the Super Bowl should remain a “quintessential American event.”

“Football, that kind of football, is ours! They call it American football. And the halftime show and everything around it must stay quintessentially American. Not Spanish, not Muslim, not anything other than good old-fashioned American apple pie! There should be a meat loaf, maybe some fried chicken, and an English-speaking performer. That’s what the Super Bowl should be!”

The three aforementioned dishes are all linked to other countries.

The heated exchange didn’t seem to cause any hard feelings between Kelly and Morgan, and she stayed on the show for another 20 minutes, eventually wishing him “lots of love” when the segment finally ended.