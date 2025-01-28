Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump revealed that rarely seen wife will be more in the spotlight as she settles into her role as the first lady once again.

During an Air Force 1 press gaggle this past weekend, Trump was asked about everything from Melania to the purging of the inspectors general, Israel–Palestine, Elon Musk, Governor Newsom, TikTok, Russia–Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Keir Starmer, the King of Jordan, Greenland, NATO, the Panama Canal, and even his beloved pastime: golf.

He divulged how Melania plans to elevate herself more in her role as first lady – a contrast from her tenure in 2017 which was starkly disjointed and unorganized.

When asked how he envisioned his wife spending the next four years, taking note of her more frequent public appearances, Trump insisted that she’s always been involved from the start, despite what many people may think.

“Well, I think she was always very much involved, but you didn’t see her – more behind the scenes.

“But she was always a ‘front of the scenes’ person, and I think she really wanted – she felt badly about North Carolina, and she felt very badly about California.

open image in gallery Melania will lean into her role as a more ‘front of the scenes’ person says her husband ( Getty Images )

“Los Angeles – got a lot of friends. I have a lot of friends in North Carolina and – and both. And she has a lot of friends in California”, he said.

The president shared with reporters that Melania wanted to be by his side for both of those appearances.

Last week, the first lady was spotted beside her husband in North Carolina visiting communities that had been struck by Hurricane Helene before heading west to talk with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass about the devastation caused by the Palisades Fires.

The second lady has traditionally kept quiet during her husband’s frenetic campaign trails, limiting her public appearances, and refraining from public speaking at his convention and inaugural address.

open image in gallery Last week, the first lady was spotted beside her husband in California talking with LA Mayor Karen Bass about the devastating Palisades Fires ( AP )

Trump previously told the Today program in September 2023, that Melania was a very private person, devoted to spending time with her youngest and only son with Trump, Baron.

At the time, he told the outlet that Melania would only appear on the campaign trail “when it’s appropriate”, adding “I like to keep her away from it. It’s so nasty and so mean.”

But fast forward two years following his landslide win in the November 2024 election, and the president has insisted that this time around, things would be very different.

Melania disclosed to Fox News on January 13 how her second residency in the White House would be markedly different from her first experience as Trump’s first lady.

“The first time was challenging. We didn’t have much of the information. The information was upheld for us from previous administrations but this time I have everything. I have the plans, I could move in, I already packed, [and] I already selected the furniture that needs to go in so it’s a very different transition this time, second time around.”

open image in gallery Melania became the epicenter of political commentary following the signature air kiss at the inauguration and her wide-brimmed striking showstopper hat ( Getty Images )

“I didn’t have much support. Maybe some people saw me as just the wife of the president but I am standing on my own two feet, independently. I have my own thoughts. I have my own ‘yes’ and ‘no’. I don’t always agree with what my husband is saying or doing and that’s OK.”

She also told Fox that she intends to split her time between Washington D.C., New York, and Florida.

Melania is arguably making a huge step up this time around, reportedly brushing up on her foreign affairs knowledge , and attending more public appearances – moves that cement the reality of Trump’s presidency – compared to the shock win in 2016 which left many in disbelief and dumbfounded that the former business mogul could actually take-over as head of state.

Of course, she also became the epicenter of political commentary following the signature air kiss at the inauguration and her wide-brimmed striking showstopper hat.