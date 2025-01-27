Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Lady Melania Trump’s second White House portrait has been released - and the internet has had plenty to say about it.

The 54-year-old’s second portrait as First Lady features her in grayscale, wearing a fitted black suit as she stands with her hands on a tabletop. The Washington Monument is visible in the background through a window.

Social media users were quick to react to the new portrait.

“This looks like a Suits promo photo,” one user posted on X, drawing a comparison to the legal drama that once starred Meghan Markle.

“I didn’t know House of Cards was still running,” another wrote, referencing the Netflix political drama.

open image in gallery Melania Trump’s second official portrait as First Lady was released Monday ( The White House )

Many of the First Lady’s supporters were enthused by the new portrait, however. Some hailed the portrait as “absolutely stunning,” while others noted her stern demenour, adding: “She looks like she’s got the grin of ‘Somebody is going to pay.”

The portrait, released Monday afternoon, was taken in the White House’s Yellow Oval Room by Régine Mahaux. The 58-year-old has regularly photographed members of the Trump family for nearly 20 years — and took Melania’s first portrait as First Lady in 2017.

This year’s portrait is quite different from her last.

Melania’s 2017 portrait features her in full color with a small smile on her face, standing with her arms crossed against a blue background in the White House.

open image in gallery Melania Trump’s first portrait as First Lady, taken in 2017, was drastically different to her most recent one. ( The White House )

Melania has reportedly been “preparing intensively” for her return to the White House, including by studying foreign affairs, CNN reported earlier this month. She also plans to split her time between Washington, D.C., and Palm Beach, Florida, she told Fox News’s Fox & Friends.

She’ll also be spending time in New York City where her son, 18-year-old Barron Trump, attends school at New York University.

The First Lady told Fox & Friends her second round in the White House will be much different from her first.

“The difference is I know where I will be going, I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process,” she said. “The first time was challenging, we didn’t have much of the information.”

“I will be in the White House,” she continued. “And, you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on January 20, you serve the country.”