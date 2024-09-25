Melania Trump roasted for new grift hawking ‘tacky’ $600 ‘Vote Freedom’ necklace

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Melania Trump is getting mercilessly roasted for her latest money grab: gold “Vote Freedom” necklaces available for $600.

Gold vermeil, the pendant features an engraving of Lady Liberty, complete with her torch and some sort of branch in her outstretched left hand, and “Liberty” engraved across the top.

The costly item is described on the former model’s official website as a “limited edition” piece aimed at “celebrating Lady Liberty,” with each necklace purchased including a “corresponding Digital Collectible.”

What exactly buyers can expect from the digital collectible is not disclosed.

The necklace is also available in silver, with the pendant measuring 1.5in round and coming with a 26in, 4mm chain – also gold-plated sterling silver.

Customers also have the option to engrave a personalized message on the pendant, with a total of 40 characters available.

Jimmy Kimmel relentlessly mocked the former first lady during his late-night comedy show monologue on Monday night, slamming her for “hawking” the necklace.

The necklace, available for $600, features an engraving of Lady Liberty ( screenshot/melaniatrump.com )

The jewelry is gold vermeil – but is also available in sterling silver ( screenshot/melaniatrump.com )

“Lady Liberty on the front and nothing behind it, just like Melania herself,” he quipped.

The View host Ana Navarro branded Melania’s latest product as “tacky” in an Instagram post.

“Oh My God. Like Really. Oh My God,” the 52-year-old political strategist and commentator wrote.

Noting the sheer volume of expensive merchandise available from both Melania and her husband, she continued: “Add a $600 necklace to the $90 Christmas ornaments and the memoir book and the piece-of-s*** NFT’s. Oh, and the $250k to speak to gay Republicans.

“Basically, only time Melania shows her face is to extract money from poor suckers,” Navarro fired.

Although rarely seen in public, Melania has been dedicated in promoting her book and merchendise ( EPA )

“Seriously, how can people supposedly so rich, be so miserly? What’s she gonna sell next… nipple-rings?”

Making her comedic jab, she added that Melania, “should be First Lady of Home Shopping Network. #tacky.”

Praising Kamala Harris’ husband, who would be first gentleman if she is elected in November, Navarro added, “In the mean time, @douglasemhoffis working his little heart out for free because he loves his wife and his country. Imagine that!”

Kimmel had also noted that the amount of merchandise available from Melania and her husband, Donald Trump, and his campaign is immense, with the former president adding another item to his array this week.

‘Lady Liberty on the front and nothing behind it, just like Melania herself,’ Kimmel quipped ( Jimmy Kimmel Live )

He announced on Tuesday that limited edition silver medallions, dubbed “Trump Coins,” are set to drop today, calling them a “true symbol of American greatness” in a video message posted to Truth Social.

“I like that it’s made of silver though – it’s the perfect gift to send him when he comes in second in November,” Kimmel joked, earning him a wave of applause from his audience.

“We are in the final stretch of the election when the candidates are supposed to be making their final push to run this country, and this nut’s having a yard sale,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host added.

“He’s selling so many I feel like there should be a law that says you can either sell coins or Bitcoin but not both and certainly not both in the same week.”

Melania Trump has come out with numerous pieces of merchandise, but critics are sinking their teeth into her latest one ( AFP/MelaniaTrump.com )

Trump and his children unveiled a new cryptocurrency business, called World Liberty Financial, on Monday, with his son, Donald Trump Jr, suggesting the new company will provide opportunities for people who cannot get support from traditional banks.

He also famously sold shoes with his bloodied face on them following the July 13 assassination attempt on his life, and a 300-plus-page photo book that buyers can nab for $99 to get an “unparalleled look into his four years” and a “roadmap for the future.”

However, the efforts are not one-sided as Melania is coming out with her book, set for release on October 8.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania’s former friend and adviser-turned-Harris supporter, told the Associated Press that she is “capitalizing on the time she has left before the election,” claiming that her “value is gone if she is no longer a prospective first lady.”