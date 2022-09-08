Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Michigan voters will see abortion rights amendment on November ballots, state Supreme Court orders

Voters in Michigan will decide the future of their abortion care in November elections

Alex Woodward
New York
Thursday 08 September 2022 22:57
Comments
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

Michigan’s Supreme Court has ruled in favour of abortion rights advocates demanding that a state constitutional amendment protecting the right to abortion care appear on ballots this November.

The ruling on 8 September comes after Michigan advocacy group Reproductive Freedom for Fall submitted a petition in support with more than 750,000 signatures – above and beyond the threshold for getting the referendum on ballots this fall – but was shot down by two Republicans on a four-member state board because of a spacing issue.

In a filing on 1 September, Reproductive Freedom for All said the state’s Board of Canvassers “abandoned its clear legal duty” by rejecting the petition. The four-member panel deadlocked on the proposal on 31 August.

The state Supreme Court’s 5-2 decision on Thursday said the board has a “clear legal duty to certify the petition” and allow the question to appear on ballots this fall.

Michigan voters will decide whether “every person has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which involves the right to make and carry out decisions without political interference about all matters relating to pregnancy, including birth control, abortion, prenatal care, and childbirth.”

Recommended

The measure would also “ensure that all Michiganders have the right to safe and respectful care during birthing, everyone has the right to use temporary or permanent birth control, everyone has the right to continue or end a pregnancy pre-viability, and no one can be punished for having a miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion.”

“The voters should be afforded the opportunity to make their voices heard at the polls,” according to the filing from Reproductive Freedom for Fall.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also filed a brief in support of the groups’ appeal, arguing that the board’s decision “stripped the people of their right to amend their constitution”.

Last month, in America’s first referendum on abortion rights after the US Supreme Court revoked a constitutional right to abortion, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, sending a resounding message from a so-called “red state” reflecting the deep unpopularity of abortion restrictions.

Michigan’s Supreme Court ruling marks the second victory for abortion rights in the state this week, after a state judge moved to permanently block prosecutors from enforcing the state’s nearly century-old abortion ban.

On 7 September, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a permanent injunction to block prosecutors from an “unconstitutional” anti-abortion law drafted in 1931, decades before the landmark Supreme Court decision in Roe v Wade overturned state-level bans.

The law would ban abortion in nearly all instances except to protect the life of the patient.

Recommended

“For 50 years, Michiganders have freely exercised the right to safely control their health and their reproductive destinies by deciding when and whether to carry a pregnancy to term,” Judge Gleicher wrote. “Eliminating abortion access will force pregnant women to forgo control of the integrity of their own bodies, regardless of the effect on their health and lives.”

This is a developing story

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in