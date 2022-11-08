Trump calls Nancy Pelosi ‘an animal’ at Ohio rally

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former President Donald Trump called Speaker Nancy Pelosi an “animal” at a rally outside of Dayton, Ohio on the eve of the midterm elections.

Mr Trump, appearing at the event to boost Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, lashed out at Ms Pelosi less than two weeks after the Speaker’s husband Paul Pelosi was brutally assaulted in a politically-motivated attack in the couple’s San Francisco home.

“Nancy Pelosi said please don’t call them animals, they’re human beings,” Mr Trump said, referring to alleged members of the MS-13 gang. “I said no, they’re animals. Of course, I think she’s an animal, too, if you want to know the truth.”

Mr Trump, who again said on Monday night that he is exceedingly likely to run for president again in 2024, told the assembled crowd that Ms Pelosi impeached him twice for “no reason.”

Mr Trump’s decision to call Ms Pelosi an animal comes as a number of observers have again noted a link in the rise in violence against elected officials and their families to his rise to power in the Republican Party and rhetoric in office and on the stump.

But that did not seem to deter Mr Trump on Monday, much as similar warnings have done little to deter him during since he launched his only successful campaign for the presidency in 2015.