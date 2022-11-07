Donald Trump attacks Nancy Pelosi to cheers from crowd at Florida rally

Supporters of former president Donald Trump cheered when he mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday evening (6 November) following an attack on her husband.

Mr Trump brought up Ms Pelosi while speaking at a rally in Miami for Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.

“We’re going to end crazy Nancy Pelosi political career once and for all” Mr Trump said, to cheers from the crowd and chants of “lock her up”.

This comes after a man broke into Ms Pelosi’s San Francisco home and assaulted her husband Paul last month.

