What time is Donald Trump’s rally in Ohio and how to watch

Former President Donald Trump will be just outside Dayton, Ohio on Monday evening to rally for Republican US Senate candidate JD Vance, and, potentially, make an announcement about his 2024 plans.

Depsite Ohio’s strong Republican lean, Mr Vance has struggled throughout the campaign to pull away from his opponent Rep Tim Ryan. Recent polls, however, have shown Mr Vance opening up a lead on the longtime Democratic congressman as the bestselling author and venture capitalist attempts to reach the Senate in his first run for office.

But there’s a chance Mr Vance may be upstaged if Mr Trump decides to announce a new bid for the presidency from the stage.

The former president is reportedly weighing when to announce his bid to reclaim the White House, with his legal challenges continuing to mount, and multiple outlets including The Washington Post and The Hill reported on Monday morning that Mr Trump is considering launching his campaign at the rally on Monday evening.

How to Watch

Mr Trump’s speech will be streamed live on The Independent’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Doors for the event at the Dayton International Airport in Vandalia opened at 3 pm EST, with Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep Mike Turner of Ohio among the scheduled speakers leading into Mr Trump’s remarks beginning at 8 pm.

Vance and Trump

Mr Vance was a fierce critic of Mr Trump’s when the former Apprentice host and real estate tycoon first ran for the presidency in 2016, but he has since changed his tune — praising the former president’s leadership and aggressively pursuing and winning his endorsement during a gruelling Republican primary in the spring.

Mr Trump has returned to Ohio throughout the fall to try to help Mr Vance over the finish line in an election critical to Republicans’ hopes of re-taking the Senate. At an event in Youngstown in September, Mr Trump appeared to mock Mr Vance’s fealty to him.

“The New York Times did a fake story today, big front page, that JD wasn’t sure if he wanted my support,” Mr Trump said on stage. “JD is kissing my ass he wants my support so much!”

Mr Ryan seized on that moment, criticising Mr Vance at a debate in the following days.

“After Trump took JD Vance’s dignity from him on the stage in Youngstown, JD Vance got back up on stage and started shaking his hand and taking pictures saying, ‘Hey, aren’t we having a great time here tonight?’ I don’t know anybody I grew up with, I don’t know anybody I went to high school with, that would allow somebody to take their dignity like that and get back up on stage,” Mr Ryan said.

But Mr Vance’s enthusiasm for the former president’s visit appears undimmed.

“No one in the world gets Ohioans fired up for Election Day like President Trump!” Mr Vance said in a release ahead of Monday night’s rally. “It will be great to host him in Ohio again.”