Emotional John Fetterman lost for words after winning Pennsylvania Senate race
Democrat fought back from stroke to defeat pro-Trump TV personality Dr Mehmet Oz
An emotional John Fetterman was lost for words after defeating Dr Mehmet Oz for the US Senate seat in Pennsylvania before telling his supporters he was “humbled” for their backing.
The Democrat, who had a stroke on the campaign trail before rallying to defeat the TV personality, told a raucous crowd in Pittsburgh, “I’m not sure what to say right now” as they cheered his victory.
“This campaign has always been about fighting for everyone who has ever been knocked down that ever got back up,” he said.
Mr Fetterman, who took to the stage in his trademark hooded sweatshirt, will replace Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican who decided against seeking reelection.
“This race is for the future of every community all across Pennsylvania. For every small town or person that ever felt left behind,” he said.
Mr Fetterman is the former mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania; he went on to become the state’s lieutenant governor before running for national office.
Days before winning the Democratic primary in May, Mr Fetterman suffered a stroke which left him with some speech and auditory processing issues, which are not expected
He released a letter from his doctor saying that he was fit enough to carry out the duties but refused to make his detailed medical records public, saying that voters should decide if he should get the job.
He agreed to take part in one debate on 25 October, and despite a shaky performance was able to hold off Dr Oz in one of the most closely scrutinised and important races of the election cycle. It was also the most expensive, with more than $250m spent there.
