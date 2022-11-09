Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Fetterman has claimed victory over TV personality Mehmet Oz in one of the closest watched races for the Senate in this year’s midterms..

After months of campaigning and particularly personal attacks lobbed back and forth between the two candidates, the battle between Mr Fetterman and Dr Oz appears to have ended as one of the most expensive races of the 2022 cycle.

The Democratic lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania tweeted: “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania. We bet on the people of Pennsylvania – and you didn’t let us down And I won’t let you down. Thank you.”

The race seemed to be a lock for Democrats early on but grew tighter over the summer as Republicans launched a barrage of attacks supported by tens of millions of dollars in outside spending and the full brunt of the conservative media complex, which turned its fire on Mr Fetterman and his recovery from a stroke.

His halting performance at his only debate between himself and his opponent further raised alarms on the left, but proved to be insufficient to help the celebrity TV doctor overcome accusations of being an out-of-touch celebrity peddling snake oil and fake “miracle” cures on his long-running programme.

The race represented a major opportunity for Democrats to save – or even expand – their Senate majority and potentially build the numbers necessary to alter or scrap the filibuster; that outcome looks more likely than ever with Mr Fetterman’s expected victory.

Dr Oz eked out a win in the GOP primary earlier this year after Donald Trump’s endorsement allowed him to sneak past two other conservative candidates, David McCormick and Kathy Barnette. Both had appeared as potential contenders for Mr Trump’s favour, but lost out to Dr Oz despite consternations from some conservatives in the party about the celebrity TV doc’s bonafides.

It was a scenario similar to the one that played out in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary, where author JD Vance roared to victory with Mr Trump’s endorsement over a rival supported by conservatives in the party, Josh Mandel.

Mr Fetterman previously served as mayor of Braddock and captured the Democratic nomination from his closest rival, Conor Lamb, just days after suffering his stroke. Discussions about his heath and fitness for office would become a major issue in the campaign going forward even as the Democrat released two letters from his physician declaring him able to serve.

More follows...