Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Pro-Trump former football star trying to unseat Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 09 November 2022 04:08
Comments

Chris Christie: Herschel Walker is in ‘big trouble’

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.

The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.

“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.

“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about whether Walker will have enough to get over the goal line or not?”

Mr Walker has been hit by a string of controversies throughout his campaign, including revelations about him getting a woman an abortion while insisting he is staunchly pro-life.

“You’re seeing a choice, even amongst Republicans, where Walker’s not doing as well as Kemp’s doing,” added Mr Christie.

“And that’s across the entire state. They’re saying that’s consistent in every county they’ve looked at so far.”

As the evening progressed, Mr Christie said that the gap between Mr Kemp, who is being challenged by Stacey Abrams and Mr Walker.

“That becomes a huge problem for Walker,” he said.

“If you trail Kemp by five, that puts you probably somewhere in the 47, 48 per cent range. That may still lead to a runoff, but if he stays consistently five points behind Brian Kemp, Herschel Walker is in big trouble.”

