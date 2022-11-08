Georgia election - live: Warnock v Walker polls tighten as voting begins
Follow for the latest updates on Warnock v Walker at the polls
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are in the spotlight as America turns out to vote on Election Day in the highly-coveted battleground of Georgia.
Two races in the Peach State are getting ample national attention in the 2022 midterms: Senate and governor.
In the former, Democrat Mr Warnock is looking to prevent his Senate seat from being ripped away by Republican Mr Walker.
Mr Warnock, who serves as the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr Martin Luther King Jr preached, was elected in 2020 in a tight race against former senator Kelly Loeffler.
Hoping to disrupt Mr Warnock’s goal of a six-year term is Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner backed by Donald Trump. Mr Walker’s biggest battle has been against reports that he paid for two women’s abortions despite his vocal opposition to abortion.
In the gubernatorial race, incumbent Republican Brian Kemp is facing off with Democrat Stacey Abrams for a rematch of the 2018 election.
In both races, a candidate must net more than 50 per cent of the vote to avoid a January runoff. Mr Warnock won his seat in a second round in 2021, held the day before the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Fourteen House seats are also up for grabs in Georgia this year.
Follow tonight’s results with The Independent
Once the midterm polls close later tonight, the results will come in at an extremely uneven pace – something many on the right will falsely claim indicates some form of electoral malfeasance. But however sporadic the inflow of data, you can follow the numbers live on The Independent; for the Senate map click here, and for House results click here.
New Hampshire Senate and House races appear deadlocked in last-minute poll
In what could be a dangerous sign for Democrats heading into today’s midterms, the party’s candidates in New Hampshire are fighting for their political lives according to the newest polling available.
According to the University of New Hampshire Survey Centre’s Granite State Poll, the eight-point lead Ms Hassan held against Mr Bolduc in September has evaporated, leaving her just two per cent ahead of the ex-military officer by a margin of 50 per cent to 48 per cent.
If GOP support materialises today just one to two points beyond what pollsters expect around the country, Democrats could be in for a real shock when they wake up tomorrow.
Read more in The Independent:
New Hampshire Senate and House races appear deadlocked in last-minute poll
Senator Maggie Hassan’s re-election bid could be as close as her 2016 race, which was decided by just over 1,000 votes
Bernie Sanders warns ‘future of this country’ at stake in final campaign blitz before midterms
Eager to help Democrats win the messaging war on economic issues as polls show Americans turning to Republicans for that topic, Bernie Sanders was in several states over the weekend as he makes one final push to help his party hold the House and Senate.
The progressive senator just concluded a 19-stop multi-state tour in an effort to drive voter turnout among progressives, independents, and particularly his younger Democratic fan base as the midterm elections come down to the wire and a number of key races look to be toss-ups.
“While the Democrats are not doing everything I would like them to do, trust me, they are a million times better than what the Republicans will bring you,” Mr Sanders warned during a stop in Wisconsin.
Read more in The Independent:
Bernie Sanders warns 'future of this country' at stake in final midterm blitz
During multi-state tour before Election Day, progressive senator tells supporters that ‘the future of this country’ hinges on the balance of power at stake in congressional and state-level races
Trump lawyer tees up dispute over midterm results
Christina Bobb, a former OAN host who serves as one of Donald Trump’s attorneys in the Mar-a-Lago affair, appeared on the Trump-backing Right Side Broadcasting Network last night as her boss prepared for his Ohio rally – and added to the chorus of right-wing voices already spinning a narrative of Democratic electoral malfeasance if the results of the midterms do not fall in Republicans’ favour by the early hours of Wednesday.
Take a listen:
This projection for an acceptable rate of vote-counting is entirely arbitrary, and rests on a template conspiracy theory that Democrats will somehow tamper with the vote tallies after all voting is completed – in turn providing a premise to question the validity of all mail-in ballots, which tend to be added to tallies later in the counting process, tend to favour Democrats, and in some states can be added to the total count well after in-person voting closes.
Follow election results through the day with The Independent
It’s finally here: The day that Americans meet to determine which parties will control the two chambers of Congress, as well as state legislatures and governors’ mansions around the country.
Follow along here for results in the US House of Representatives:
House results: Follow live midterm election tracker
Follow live election results
And in the Senate:
Senate results: Follow live midterm election tracker and map
Follow live results on election night
Midterm elections: When will we know the results state by state?
Another election night across America means another long night of waiting for results to come in from the furthest reaches of the country — and Americans may be waiting even longer than that for the final results to come in.
There are a lot of factors to consider, from mail-in ballots to runoffs, that could mean the balance of the Senate or even House will take hours or even days to decide. It could lead to an uncertain situation at a time when many expect those aligned with Donald Trump to take such opportunities to declare themselves the winners before votes are counted.
Read more about how votes will be counted in the coming days from The Independent:
When will we know the midterm election results state by state?
Everything you need to know about the vote count nationwide
Trump delays 2024 announcement until after midterms
Former president Donald Trump on Monday ended an hours-long rehashing of old grievances at a rally for Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance without announcing his intention to run for president in 2024.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Trump delays 2024 announcement until after midterms despite election eve tease
Former president says he will make ‘a big announcement’ at his Palm Beach, Florida residence on 15 November
The key races to watch for how US House is unfolding
The Republicans are strongly tipped to re-take the US House due to a favourable political environment and the effects of the redistricting process.
But there is still considerable uncertainty about how Election Night will play out.Here are the races Dave Wasserman of The Cook Political Report suggests watching as the polls close on Tuesday to get an indication of how the night is going to go.
Abe Asher reports:
Key races US House races to watch early on election night
Republicans are hoping to retake the House of Representatives
Justice Department to monitor polls on Election Day in 24 states
Federal law enforcement officials will be monitoring election processes in two dozen states as experts warn of the potential for both domestic and international interference in the US midterm elections.
This year, the agency appears to be bolstering voter protections in states that have faced right-wing threats of election interference, from ballot drop-box “vigilantes” in Arizona to an increase in partisan poll watchers fuelled by baseless voter fraud conspiracy theories.
Read more about the efforts of the federal government to protect Americans' right to vote:
Justice Department to monitor polls on Election Day in 24 states
Civil Rights Division and US attorneys’ office staff will monitor polls for compliance with federal voting rights laws in 34 cities and counties across the US
From voting rights to abortion: Inside the new Democratic Congress if the party pulls off a major midterm win
Democrats have an uphill battle to win if they want to hold on to control of the House today, but don’t count the party out just yet.
Many are hoping that a wave of women voters, incensed by the Supreme Court’s gutting of federal abortion protections, will materialize to aid the left hold on to power in Tuesday’s matchups. Such a wave would be a shock to pollsters, who have predicted a GOP takeover for months.
The Independent took a look at what the Democratic Party's priorities would be for the second half of Joe Biden's term were they able to hold on to majorities in the House and Senate:
Inside the new Democratic Congress if the party pulls off a major midterm win
If Joe Biden’s party pulls off a majority, it will provide a shock to the DC political class and change the game for his legislative agenda, John Bowden writes
