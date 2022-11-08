✕ Close Six states to watch for the 2022 midterms

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are in the spotlight as America turns out to vote on Election Day in the highly-coveted battleground of Georgia.

Two races in the Peach State are getting ample national attention in the 2022 midterms: Senate and governor.

In the former, Democrat Mr Warnock is looking to prevent his Senate seat from being ripped away by Republican Mr Walker.

Mr Warnock, who serves as the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr Martin Luther King Jr preached, was elected in 2020 in a tight race against former senator Kelly Loeffler.

Hoping to disrupt Mr Warnock’s goal of a six-year term is Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner backed by Donald Trump. Mr Walker’s biggest battle has been against reports that he paid for two women’s abortions despite his vocal opposition to abortion.

In the gubernatorial race, incumbent Republican Brian Kemp is facing off with Democrat Stacey Abrams for a rematch of the 2018 election.

In both races, a candidate must net more than 50 per cent of the vote to avoid a January runoff. Mr Warnock won his seat in a second round in 2021, held the day before the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Fourteen House seats are also up for grabs in Georgia this year.