Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Herschel Walker: Everything to know about ex-NFL player and his Senate challenge marred by controversies

Mr Walker has no prior experience in politics, civics or law

Graig Graziosi
Monday 07 November 2022 18:58
Comments
Pastor Jamal Bryant rallies against Herschel Walker in fiery speech amid Georgia senate race

Before Herschel Walker, 60, was running for an open Senate seat in Georgia, he was best known for running for passes in the NFL.

Mr Walker, who is challenging incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock for his seat in Georgia, began his career as a professional football player with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played several positions. He went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants, and returned to the Cowboys for a final year before retiring in 1997.

Mr Walker has never won a Super Bowl.

Outside of his professional football career, Mr Walker has dabbled in the world of consumer foods. He opened a restaurant in Athens, Georgia, in 1984 and started his own food distribution service in 1999 called Renaissance Man Food Services.

Recommended

The former football player’s arrival in politics occurred in 2014, when he appeared in a commercial supporting then-Georgia Senate candidate Jack Kingston’s campaign. He later endorsed Republican Brian Kemp in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election and former President Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Mr Walker, along with fellow Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz, was appointed to Mr Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. He was forced out by the Biden administration in 2022.

In 2021, Mr Trump encouraged Mr Walker to run against Mr Warnock for Georgia’s Senate seat. The former NFL str announced his candidacy later that year.

Mr Walker’s candidacy has been marred by past complaints of domestic violence, lampooned for his claims that he worked as a law enforcement officer, and scandals alleging he paid for an abortion for two former girlfriends despite his staunchly anti-abortion politics.

Following the abortion allegations, Mr Walker’s son, right-wing commentator Christian Walker, issued videos denouncing his father and calling him a liar for presenting himself as a devout Christian with family values.

Mr Walker divorced Christian’s mother, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, after 19 years of marriage in 2002. He is now married to Julie Blanchard. Beyond Christian, Mr Walker reportedly has two sons and a daughter who he did not acknowledge until reporting forced his hand in 2022, despite claiming that fatherless households were a "major, major problem" in the US.

Recommended

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Mr Walker is worth between $29m and $65m.

Mr Walker’s platform has fallen generally in-line with Maga ideology, including a strong stance against abortion, focusing on mental health as a core issue driving gun violence in America, expressing support for the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, climate scepticism, cutting federal regulations to boost the economy, opposition to transgender athletes, and leaving laws about same-sex marriage up to the states.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in