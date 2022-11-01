Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail
Democrats are still in contention to hold the Senate, but races have tightened heading into midterms’ final week
Barack Obama campaigns for Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.
According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.
However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8 November – as is expected based on current polling – he and Mr Walker will be forced into a January runoff election.
Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is continuing his late-in-the-game tour of crucial states as the Democrats try and drive up voter enthusiasm and turnout among their base. Many in the party worry that Joe Biden’s flagging approval rating is a sign that voters who broadly agree with his administration’s agenda are not motivated to vote on 8 November, raising the prospect that Republicans could win key races thanks to an “enthusiasm gap”.
Gosar caught on video seeming to approve of man who said he’d shot at immigrants
Paul Gosar, a far-right Arizona congressman who has been stumping for the state’s Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate, appeared to approve of a constituent who claimed he’d shot an immigrant on his property, in a recently released video.
In the video, the Republican congressman can be seen at an event where two apparent constituents and supporters of the Arizona lawmaker approach the man to begin discussing issues at the US southern border.
Johanna Chisholm has the story.
Paul Gosar seen on video seeming to approve of man claiming he shot at immigrants
Congressman Paul Gosar stood on the US House floor last year and repeated his claims that the 2020 election was stolen
Trump-appointed judge won’t shut down ‘voter intimidation’ in Arizona
A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit against a far-right activist group accused of intimidating Arizona voters with the “express purpose” of blocking them from casting their ballots in drop boxes in the state.
US District Judge Michail T Liburdi, who was appointed by Donald Trump, declined a request for a restraining order against Clean Elections USA and its founder Melody Jennings, who encouraged volunteers to stake out ballot boxes and photograph voters in an effort fuelled by baseless allegations that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Judge refuses to shut down ‘voter intimidation’ at ballot drop boxes in Arizona
Federal lawsuit targets ‘organised vigilante groups’ fuelled by conspiracy theories
ICYMI: Suspect arrested after break in at Arizona Democrat’s HQ
Police in Phoenix, Arizona have announced the arrest of a 36-year-old man suspected of breaking into the campaign office of a Democratic candidate for governor.
Daniel Mota Dos Reis was booked into Maricopa County Jail on 27 October on one count of third-degree burglary following a break in at Katie Hobbs’s campaign headquarters on Monday night.
He was already in custody for an unrelated burglary.
Suspect arrested after break in at Arizona Democratic candidate’s headquarters
GOP candidate Kari Lake stages press conference to accuse reporters of publishing ‘defamatory’ statements after Katie Hobbs condemned her opponent’s rhetoric after burglary
‘You actually have to know stuff to do this job’: Warnock hits Walker over insulin comments
Georgia Democratic Senate nominee Raphael Warnock hit out at Herschel Walker for his comments on insulin prices.
At a rally attended by former President Obama, Warnock criticised remarks made by Walker during a debate on 14 October. Walker, who came under fire after two women claimed the pro-life former NFL star paid for their abortions, hinted that diabetic patients concerned about insulin prices should “eat right.”
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Warnock hits Walker over insulin comments during rally
“When I pointed out the ways in which there are bad corporate actors who are gouging [insulin], do you know what my opponent said? He said they just need to “eat right,”’ Mr Warnock said at a rally
Baby Shark is endangering the midterms... how?
No, Joe Biden didn’t sing the “Baby Shark” song.
But a viral deep fake video showing the US president launching into the children’s tune convinced plenty of people that he had.
Likewise, a clip of a child shouting “shut the f*** up” at First Lady Jill Biden during a reception to celebrate Diwali never happened.
Welcome to the politics of viral deep fakes. Bevan Hurley reports.
How Baby Shark is endangering the US midterms
DIY deep fakes made using cheap and readily available artificial intelligence software could cause major disruptions to the midterm elections, experts tell Bevan Hurley
New poll: Nevada a dead heat and Dems leading in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
A new multi-state survey from The New York Times and Siena College is presenting easily the best news that Democrats have gotten in weeks, particularly when it comes to the fight to hold the Senate.
The survey, released on Halloween, has Democratic Senate candidates leading their GOP opponents in several key races: Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, while the race to protect incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto is tied in Nevada.
John Bowden has the details.
New poll shows Democrats leading in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
Key races show continued potential for Democrats picking up seats in the Senate
Fired up Obama blitzes midterms campaign trail
Former President Barack Obama, still one of the Democrats’ most effective campaigners, hit the ground running this past week as he completed a whirlwind of appearances to boost his allies in key battleground states.
It’s a last-minute push aimed at reversing a sudden downward trend in the polls for a number of important candidates for Democrats including Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia and John Fetterman, the Senate seat-seeking lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.
The former president was in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and has more stops ahead in Pennsylvania and Nevada. And at every stop, he recaptured the best of his campaign trail self in fired-up speeches to cheering crowds and withering diatribes against Republican opponents.
John Bowden reports.
Fired up Barack Obama blitzes the campaign trail in final stretch before midterms
Former president seeks to reverse last-minute polling drops for Democrats in key states
How to vote in the midterm elections
The 2022 midterm elections are just days away on 8 November with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and 39 state and territorial gubernatorial candidates on the ballot.
In addition to federal races, there are also numerous other state and local elections being contested as Americans head to the polls, including state legislature seats, attorneys general, state treasurers, mayors, county positions and tribal executive positions.
To participate and have your say in the races where you live, here is what you need to know about how you go about voting, whether in-person or by absentee or mail-in ballot.
How to vote in the midterm elections
When is early voting? Where is my polling place? How can I check if I’m registered to vote?
