Democrat Marie Perez soars to early lead over Trump-backed Joe Kent

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Democrat Marie Perez has soared to an early lead over Trump-backed Joe Kent in what was seen as a revenge mission for the former president

Mr Kent, 42, who bettered incumbent congressman Jaime Herrera Beutler in an open primary this summer, was trailing Ms Perez by six points after the first batch of votes were counted.

On Tuesday night, Ms Perez was at 52.6 per cent, while Mr Kent was at 46.8 per cent in the race for Washington’s third congressional district.

The seat had been held by Republicans since 2008, but Democrats saw an opportunity after Mr Kent better Ms Herrera Beutler and argued his views were too extreme for that part of rural Washington.

“There are still a lot more votes to be counted and we will not know the final outcome for several days, but these initial results are hugely encouraging,” Ms Perez said in a statment after the first batch of results was announced.

“As I’ve said throughout this campaign, I’m not a politician. And I’m not a typical Democrat. I own an auto repair and machine shop with my husband. I’m a mom who lives in rural Skamania County. I get my internet from a radio tower, and my water from a well. “

She added: “I understand the struggles families and small businesses are facing because my family face them ourselves. While Congress has been mired in dysfunction and cozying up to corporate special interests, so many families across our district are not getting the help and support they need. I intend to change that.”

Ms Herrera Beutler was one of just ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump over his alleged role in the Jan 6 storming of the US Capitol.

Mr Trump vowed to oust those who voted to impeach, including Liz Cheney, calling them “traitors”. All but a couple - one of them Dan Newhouse of Washington’s fourth congressional district, were either defeated or dropped out of politics.

In Washington’s third congressional district, located 150 miles south of Seattle, Mr Trump backed Mr Kent, a former special forces soldier, whose wife was killed by an Isis bomb in Syria.

Ms Perez said Mr Kent’s positions on issues abortion and guns were too extreme and accused him of spreading what she said were conspiracy theories about Covid and the 2020 election.

While around 54 per cent of the vote had been counted, the New York Times predicted that Mr Kent would eventually win the seat.

There was no immediate word from Mr Kent’s campaign.

“If tonight’s result stands, rest assured that I’ll stand up to both parties to bring back manufacturing and create local jobs, bring down the cost of gas and groceries and finally do something to make child care and health care affordable.,” said Ms Perez.

“I’ll defend our freedoms, including the Second Amendment and the freedom of women to make their own health care decisions in consultation with their doctor. The extremes in Washington are ruining our country and causing crippling dysfunction that only benefits a few.”