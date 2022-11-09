✕ Close Republicans refuse to accept possibility of Kari Lake's midterm defeat

Arizona’s 2022 midterm elections are still up in the air as Republican Kari Lake trails Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs in the race for governor.

As of Wednesday morning, Trump-backed Ms Lake was less than two points behind Ms Hobbs in a race still too close to call with 63 per cent of precincts reporting.

Facing a much tighter margin than she would’ve wanted, Ms Lake ended election night with a speech casting doubts on the integrity of the results - as she’d done throughout her campaign.

“We need honest elections and we’re going to bring them to you, Arizona, I assure you of that. The system we have right now does not work,” she said.

In her own speech, Ms Hobbs expressed optimism but stressed the importance of waiting for all of the votes to be counted.

Meanwhile in the race for Senate, Democrat Mark Kelly held a six point lead over Trump-backed Republican rival Blake Masters as of 7.30am ET.