Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake has gone on a media blitz claiming she has already won the race for governor in Arizona, despite results showing she still trails Katie Hobbs.

As of Thursday morning, Ms Hobbs, a Democrat, had 50.3 per cent of the votes counted to 49.7 per cent for Ms Lake, a pro-Trump former TV broadcaster.

The difference in votes counted for the two candidates in the state currently stands at more than 13,000.

Election denier Ms Lake appeared on the Charlie Kirk show and said she was “frustrated” and found the running of elections in her state to be “embarrassing.”

“Now, I feel 100 per cent confident we are going to win this, I hate that they’re slow-rolling and dragging their feet and delaying the inevitable. They don’t want to put out the truth, which is that we won,” she said.

Ms Lake added that she felt that a large majority of the remaining ballots to be counted would go in her favour.

“We have about 622,000 votes yet to be counted, and of those, 384,000 are people who took their mail-in ballot and walked it in on election day. I think we all know how the majority of those people are going to vote,” she said.

“We’re going to win this, and there’s not a darn thing they can do about it. But they’re trying to pour cold water on this movement.”

She told Kirk that she was already working with a transition team because “I know we’re going to win this.”

Meanwhile, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Bill Gates said on Thursday that more than 4000,000 remaining votes in Maricopa County, where around 60 per cent of the state’s population lives, were unlikely to be counted until next week.

Ms Lake also appeared on the Louder with Crowder podcast to again bolster her premature claims of victory.

She claimed that the 384,000 voters who received mail-in ballots and dropped them off at polling stations would break for her by “two to one, or maybe even three to one.”

“Put a fork in it,” Ms Lake tweeted.