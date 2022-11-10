Kari Lake - live: Arizona Republican claims remaining ballots ‘breaking bigly’ for her as Katie Hobbs holds lead
Lake has previously refused to say if she would accept a loss as legitimate
The Arizona governor’s election is on a knife-edge as Republican Kari Lake narrowly trails Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs in the race for governor.
Ms Lake was behind by about 12,000 votes with 66 per cent of the ballots counted on Wednesday.
In her first public statement since election night, the Trump-backed candidate claimed she was on course for victory in an early afternoon tweet.
“Remaining ballots (Election Day & Early Drop-offs) are all breaking BIGLY for Kari Lake. Just like we knew they would.”
Facing a much tighter margin than she would’ve wanted, Ms Lake ended election night with a speech casting doubts on the integrity of the results - as she’d done throughout her campaign.
“We need honest elections and we’re going to bring them to you, Arizona, I assure you of that. The system we have right now does not work,” she said.
In her own speech, Ms Hobbs expressed optimism but stressed the importance of waiting for all of the votes to be counted.
Meanwhile in the race for Senate, Democrat Mark Kelly held a five point lead over Trump-backed Republican rival Blake Masters as of 1pm ET.
Where Arizona governor race stands:
The race for Arizona governor is yet to be called, with just 70 per cent of votes reported as of Thursday morning.
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, is currently leading Kari Lake, a Republican election denier endorsed by Donald Trump, with 50.3 per cent to 49.7 per cent of votes.
Where US Senate race stands in Arizona:
The key race for the US Senate seat in Arizona is still too close to call.
Democratic incumbent Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters, but a staggering 30 per cent of votes are still to be counted as of Thursday morning.
Mr Kelly currently leads with 51.4 per cent to Mr Masters’ 46.4 per cent.
Control of Senate hinges on Arizona and Nevada
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff.
Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.
The races in Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call as of Thursday morning.
Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with 30 per cent of votes still to be counted. Meanwhile, Nevada Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is currently trailing Republican Adam Laxalt.
The endorsements that helped and hindered during the midterms
Leading up to the midterm elections, Republican candidates fought for an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
However, rather than being a golden ticket, it seems that Mr Trump’s endorsement is more of a coin flip; according to polling data from midterm contests that have been called, the former president’s preferred candidates were only successful in about half the House and governor races, though so far have been doing well in Senate races.
Graig Graziosi has the full story.
Trump endorsed candidates fare well in Senate but poor everywhere else
Some of the former president’s endorsed candidates did well in the Senate, but fared worse in House and gubernatorial races
‘People want the circus to stop’
Few were picking Lauren Boebert’s Congressional race to go down to the wire.
“She is the incumbent; she represents a plus-nine Republican district; she’s outraised Adam Frisch, so she has more money to spend for her campaign,” Justin Gollob, a political science professor, told The Independent’s Sheila Flynn.
“Her name recognition is higher than Adam Frisch’s. Probably one of his biggest liabilities at this point is his lower name recognition.
“All those signs point to a fairly convincing win. So what’s really a surprise, at this point, is that we’re even having this conversation about the competitiveness of this race.”
Read Sheila’s fascinating report on how Ms Boebert’s “angertainment” alienated voters.
‘People want the circus to stop’: Could Lauren Boebert be in trouble?
Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert is a MAGA favourite but her Democratic challenger has been earning support from unlikely sources as he climbs the polls and rakes in donations. He says her “angertainment” turned off voters and many tell Sheila Flynn they agree
Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock headed to runoff election in Georgia
Georgia’s Senate race is headed to a runoff after both Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock failed to garner more than 50 per cent of the vote.
Several networks projected the race would head to a 6 December runoff on Wednesday afternoon.
That could mean that the outcome of the race and control of the upper chamber of Congress will once again come down to voters in Georgia.
Georgia Senate race headed to runoff as majority hangs in the balance
Race still highly contested after damaging revelations hit GOP candidate’s campaign
Adam Kinzinger mocks ‘loser’ Trump in withering attack
Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger mocked Donald Trump supporters on Wednesday, after a sponsored post on Truth Social network claimed the former president was “prophesied” in the Bible.
“Interesting,” the Illinois Republican wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Googles Bible verses with ‘loser’ in them.”
Josh Marcus has more.
Adam Kinzinger mocks ‘loser’ Trump in withering attack
Vocal anti-Trump critic mocked post on Truth Social
Biden takes a victory lap after midterms success
In his first remarks since the midterms, Joe Biden praised Democrats’ performance in House races and how the party held many Senate races.
“While the press and the pundits are predicting a ‘giant red wave,’ it didn’t happen,” he told reporters.
“And I know you were somewhat miffed by my obssessive optimism but I felt good during the whole process.”
‘Democrats had a strong night’: Biden takes a victory lap after midterms success
The former president has also dismissed Republican calls to investigate him
Trump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm elections — and this is why
When the Republican party inevitably retakes the House and McCarthy scraps the January 6 committe, Trump will be bullying and trampling over DeSantis — maybe all the way to Oval Office, writes The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe.
Trump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm elections
When the Republican party inevitably retakes the House and McCarthy scraps the January 6 committe, Trump will be bullying and trampling over DeSantis — maybe all the way to Oval Office
