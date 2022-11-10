✕ Close Republicans make baseless 'fraud' claims while refusing to accept Kari Lake's midterm defeat

The Arizona governor’s election is on a knife-edge as Republican Kari Lake narrowly trails Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs in the race for governor.

Ms Lake was behind by about 12,000 votes with 66 per cent of the ballots counted on Wednesday.

In her first public statement since election night, the Trump-backed candidate claimed she was on course for victory in an early afternoon tweet.

“Remaining ballots (Election Day & Early Drop-offs) are all breaking BIGLY for Kari Lake. Just like we knew they would.”

Facing a much tighter margin than she would’ve wanted, Ms Lake ended election night with a speech casting doubts on the integrity of the results - as she’d done throughout her campaign.

“We need honest elections and we’re going to bring them to you, Arizona, I assure you of that. The system we have right now does not work,” she said.

In her own speech, Ms Hobbs expressed optimism but stressed the importance of waiting for all of the votes to be counted.

Meanwhile in the race for Senate, Democrat Mark Kelly held a five point lead over Trump-backed Republican rival Blake Masters as of 1pm ET.