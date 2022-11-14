✕ Close Kari Lake falsely claims rival Katie Dobbs has never been in lead in Arizona race

Kari Lake supporters have called for military intervention amid fears that she may be losing.

Meanwhile, an Arizona police lab has found nothing in an envelope that the Kari Lake campaign claimed contained a “suspicious” powder.

The letter was sent to the campaign headquarters of Ms Lake in Phoenix, Arizona on 5 November.

A worker said it held a “suspicious white powder”.

Phoenix Police Department communications director Donna Rossi told The Arizona Republic that “the state lab tested the items turned over to them” and that they “determined there was no substance inside”.

Ms Lake is trying to sow doubt in Arizona’s gubernatorial election as Democrat Katie Hobbs extends her lead.

A TV host turned Donald Trump ally and election denier, Ms Lake is now trailing, with 49.2 per cent of votes to Ms Hobbs’ 50.8 per cent – with 88 per cent of votes now reported.