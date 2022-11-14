Kari Lake elections – live: Supporters call for military intervention amid fears she may be losing
A total of 2,280,982 votes have been reported so far
Kari Lake supporters have called for military intervention amid fears that she may be losing.
Meanwhile, an Arizona police lab has found nothing in an envelope that the Kari Lake campaign claimed contained a “suspicious” powder.
The letter was sent to the campaign headquarters of Ms Lake in Phoenix, Arizona on 5 November.
A worker said it held a “suspicious white powder”.
Phoenix Police Department communications director Donna Rossi told The Arizona Republic that “the state lab tested the items turned over to them” and that they “determined there was no substance inside”.
Ms Lake is trying to sow doubt in Arizona’s gubernatorial election as Democrat Katie Hobbs extends her lead.
A TV host turned Donald Trump ally and election denier, Ms Lake is now trailing, with 49.2 per cent of votes to Ms Hobbs’ 50.8 per cent – with 88 per cent of votes now reported.
Voices: Where Democrats got things right in the midterms — and where they things very wrong
Eric Garcia, The Independent’s chief Washington correspondent, writes:
As a clearer image appears amid a map of red and blue, it’s easier to see where Democrats did well, where they missed opportunities, and where they flopped. We told you which races to watch here and here, so we’ll use the same measures now.
Where Democrats got it right — and where they got it very wrong
Suburban women and Latinos came out in unexpected numbers for the Dems on Tuesday. But elsewhere, it was clear mistakes had been made
Analysis: The knives are out, but can the Republican Party really ditch Trump?
A terrible midterm performance has given rise to the most serious attacks on Trump in years, but can the GOP really unseat their nominal party leader? Richard Hall reports.
The knives are out, but can the Republican Party really ditch Trump?
A terrible midterm performance has given rise to the most serious attacks on Trump in years, but can the GOP really unseat their nominal party leader? Richard Hall reports
Who won, who lost and what we know so far in the aftermath of the 2022 midterms
As the results began to roll in from America’s midterm elections, it quickly became clear that the contest had been much closer than expected and the outcome more nail-biting and unpredictable than many had foreseen.
Joe Sommerlad and Alisha Rahaman Sarkar unpack what happened.
US midterms: Who won, who lost and what we know so far
Republicans on course to win House majority, with Senate too close to call, on a bad night for Donald Trump’s chosen candidates
Why some races in Arizona still haven’t been called
Hundreds of thousands of votes here were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled.
What’s the delay? Here’s what we know:
Why some races in Arizona still aren't called
Hundreds of thousands of votes here were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial contests remained undeclared
Paul Ryan: Trump was ‘drag’ on GOP midterm ticket
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has joined in on GOP criticism of Donald Trump after the party’s predicted midterms “red wave” turned out to be anything but.
Mr Ryan, the last Republican to serve as speaker of the House, reacted to Tuesday’s election results by calling for his party to nominate anyone other than Mr Trump when it comes time to pick a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
Andrew Feinberg reports on the former speaker’s remarks.
Ex-House speaker Paul Ryan blames ‘Trump hangover’ for GOP’s red wave failure
Ryan says the GOP will ‘have to do a lot of soul searching and head scratching’ to determine why a predicted ‘red wave’ never materialised
Women, Gen Z and LGBTQ candidates score series of firsts in midterms
Zooming in on individual contests across the country, pundits and pollsters could easily agree on at least one thing on Wednesday morning: 2022’s midterms were shaping up to be one for the record books.
Winning candidates clocked several historic firsts in races for governor’s mansions, Congress, and the Senate.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Women, Gen Z and LGBTQ candidates celebrate series of firsts in midterm victories
Maxwell Frost, 25, became the youngest congressman in history while Democrat Maura Healey of Massachusetts goes down in the history books as the first openly lesbian governor in US history
Control of House still up for grabs but Democrats face a tougher path
Both parties still have a chance to control the House next year. Republicans appear to have the easier path to victory, but keeping their majority in line may be harder than winning it, writes Andrew Feinberg.
Control of House still up for grabs but Democrats face a tougher path
Both parties still have a chance to control the House next year. Republicans appear to have the easier path to victory, but keeping their majority in line might be harder than winning it
Voices: The age of Trump is over
Ahmed Baba writes:
In an interview with Newsnation yesterday, Trump gave a classic deflection that was almost laughable in its bare-facedness: “If they win, I should get all the credit; if they lose, I should not be blamed at all.” Well, Republicans are handing him all of the blame, and on his most beloved network.
Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich tweeted: “GOP source tells me ‘if it wasn’t clear before it should be now. We have a Trump problem’.” Fox News commentator Marc Thiessen called the election “a searing indictment of the Republican Party” and an “absolute disaster,” and said the party needs to do some serious introspection.
Read on:
