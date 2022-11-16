✕ Close Kari Lake falsely claims rival Katie Dobbs has never been in lead in Arizona race

Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Donald Trump-backed Kari Lake in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.

The race was called on Monday night, with pending results showing Ms Hobbs leading by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.

In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the Trump loyalist who has amplified the former president’s false narrative that the election was stolen from him.

Ms Lake, meanwhile, has branded the results of the election “BS” and has appeared to refuse to concede.

“The attacks on democracy won’t end today with this victory,” Ms Hobbs added. “It is on all of us to continue to defend it.”