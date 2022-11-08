Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katy Perry, Chris Pratt and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos have come under fire on Election Day as they joined a slew of other Hollywood stars and wealthy elites in throwing their support behind controversial Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso.

Social media users are slamming the celebrities for being “out of touch” with the 2022 midterms after they preached to fans that the billionaire real estate magnate can solve what they described as “utter disarray” in the city.

Mr Caruso, who threw his hat into the ring back in February, is causing a major disruption to the mayoral race in the famously liberal city as he goes head to head with a legacy Democratic lawmaker in what is shaping up to be a tight contest.

While now running as a Democrat, the billionaire businessman has switched parties multiple times of late. First, he was a longtime Republican, then an independent, before announcing he had become a Democrat just before announcing his run in the mayoral race.

With no prior experience in politics, he has funneled $100m of his own money into his campaign against fellow Democrat Karen Bass.

Ms Bass, a congresswoman and former speaker of the State Assembly, would become the first woman and second Black person to take the helm at city hall if she wins.

She has the backing of the Los Angeles County Democratic party as well as leading Democrats including President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and progressive Senator Bernie Sanders.

But, with Mr Caruso’s huge war chest and support from a growing number of Hollywood names, the election is teeing up to be a close race.

On Monday, Perry posted a photo on Instagram of her casting her vote for Mr Caruso.

“I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm. #letsgocaruso #yestomeasure28 #yestomeasure1 #doyoubutjustuseyourvoteok,” she captioned the post.

Actor Chris Pratt also took to social media to urge his fans to join him in voting for Mr Caruso.

“I’ve lived in LA for over 20 years. It’s been great to me. In that time I’ve seen what many residents here have seen, the city’s gradual decline into pain and utter disarray,” he wrote.

“If you’re an LA voter, I urge you to vote for @rickcarusola. He’s a builder. He knows how to get s*** done. He’s the guy for our city. Rick Caruso for LA Mayor.”

The star endorsements come after Netflix boss Ted Sarandos paid for a full-page advertisement in the Hollywood Reporter, where he described Mr Caruso as “the Democrat I’ve been waiting for”.

“The entire Machine of the Democratic Party had aligned for a candidate that is part of the very system that is failing this city,” he said in the spread.

“They are wrong. I am a lifetime Democrat. Rick is the Democrat I’ve been waiting for, one with a plan and a track record of accomplishing impossible tasks in California and Los Angeles.”

The endorsement from the major Democratic donor comes after his wife Nicole Avant also threw her support behind Mr Caruso last week.

Other famous faces who have pledged their support from the comfort of their Hollywood mansions include the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg.

But many social media users pushed back at taking political advice from the likes of Pratt, whose father-in-law is movie star turned former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Several people mocked the celebrities for being “out of touch” with the American people saying that their political interests are unlikely to match that of their fans.

“It should tell you something that white celebrities whose net worths are in the 8-9 figure range are backing rick caruso lol...if you are not worth at least $10 million you can bet that your interests probably don’t align with chris pratt and gwenyth paltrow,” one person tweeted.

“I love all the horrible LA celebrities (Chris Pratt, Katy Perry, etc.) making pro-Caruso posts that are like The City Is Falling Apart and all they mean is that they have to occasionally see unhoused people from their limos, that’s it,” chimed another.

Another person wrote: “it’s so funny to see the most out of touch celebrities and ceos talking to the rest of us about rick caruso like they are at all relatable to our lives. “trust me he’s gonna fix our broken city.” actually chris pratt, you should venmo me $300.”

Other social media users suggested that the stars were actually proving themselves to be Republicans.

“breaking news from literal years ago: chris pratt is a s***ty republican,” one person chimed.

“Katy Perry voting for Republican Rick Caruso for LA Mayor. This just shows you just how bad things have gotten. That a celebrity would not only vote R -- but then publicly post it is something else. You could say the energy is shifting,” one person wrote about Perry.

One of the pop star’s fans also spoke of their disappointment.

“I’ve been hyping her up a lot lately and love her SO much, but i’m very disappointed in katy perry’s decision to support rick caruso’s campaign for mayor,” they tweeted.

A recent poll from UC Berkeley and the LA Times puts Ms Bass at a four point lead – a drastic decline from the 15-point lead she enjoyed in early October and a lead that now falls within a margin of error.