GOP governor Larry Hogan says Trump should sit out 2024 election for good of Republicans: ‘I’m tired of losing’

Trump-endorsed candidate to replace Republican Maryland governor lost out to Democrat Wes Moore

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Sunday 13 November 2022 21:36
‘I’m tired of losing’: GOP governor Larry Hogan says Trump should sit out 2024 election

Republican Larry Hogan says that Donald Trump has cost the GOP the last three elections and should sit out 2024.

The Maryland governor blamed the one-term president for the party’s disappointing performance in the midterms that saw Democrats retain control of the US Senate and the House remaining still too close to call.

“It’s basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race, and it’s like, three strikes, you’re out,” Mr Hogan told Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union.

“This should have been a huge red wave. It should have been one of the biggest red waves we’ve ever had.”

Bash asked him if that was true as the same had been said about Mr Trump “after one strike and two strikes.”

“Well, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result,” Mr  Hogan replied.

“And Donald Trump kept saying, we’re going to be winning so much, we will get tired of winning. I’m tired of losing. I mean, that’s all he’s done.”

Mr Hogan was ineligible to run for a third term in Maryland and will be replaced by Democrat Wes Moore, who defeated Trump-endorsed election denier Dan Cox.

“We have to get back to a party that appeals to more people, that can win in tough places, like I have done in Maryland,” Mr Hogan said.

But he said that Mr Trump was still a powerful force in the GOP.

“There’s no question, he’s still the 800-pound gorilla, and it’s still a battle,” Mr Hogan said.

