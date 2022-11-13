Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican Larry Hogan says that Donald Trump has cost the GOP the last three elections and should sit out 2024.

The Maryland governor blamed the one-term president for the party’s disappointing performance in the midterms that saw Democrats retain control of the US Senate and the House remaining still too close to call.

“It’s basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race, and it’s like, three strikes, you’re out,” Mr Hogan told Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union.

“This should have been a huge red wave. It should have been one of the biggest red waves we’ve ever had.”

Bash asked him if that was true as the same had been said about Mr Trump “after one strike and two strikes.”

“Well, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result,” Mr Hogan replied.

“And Donald Trump kept saying, we’re going to be winning so much, we will get tired of winning. I’m tired of losing. I mean, that’s all he’s done.”

Mr Hogan was ineligible to run for a third term in Maryland and will be replaced by Democrat Wes Moore, who defeated Trump-endorsed election denier Dan Cox.

Larry Hogan on Trump: "He kept saying, 'we're gonna win so much we're gonna get tired of winning.' I'm tired of losing. I mean, that's all he's done." pic.twitter.com/OYcpGaUm2I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2022

“We have to get back to a party that appeals to more people, that can win in tough places, like I have done in Maryland,” Mr Hogan said.

But he said that Mr Trump was still a powerful force in the GOP.

“There’s no question, he’s still the 800-pound gorilla, and it’s still a battle,” Mr Hogan said.