Lauren Boebert trails Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in surprise close midterms race

Tight race between the Mr Trump-supporting congresswoman and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch comes as something of a surprise

Rachel Sharp
Wednesday 09 November 2022 12:22
Midterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?

Lauren Boebert is trailing behind Democratic challenger Adam Frisch for the House seat representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District – in a tight race that has caught many off guard.

With 93 per cent of votes now counted in the district, Mr Frisch is leading with 50.9 per cent of the vote to the incumbent congresswoman’s 49.1 per cent.

The race still remains too close to call – though the New York Times is estimating that Ms Boebert will claw her way back to victory, based on the places in the district still left to report votes.

The tight race comes as something of a surprise to both Republicans and Democrats – as well as pollsters – after the controversial, gun-toting congresswoman had been expected to enjoy a comfortable reelection.

Ms Boebert’s 2022 campaign was one of the most expensive House races across the US, with the far-right incumbent raising over $6.6m in campaign contributions in the run-up to the midterms, according to data from Open Secrets.

None of the mainstream polling groups had even surveyed voters in the race for the House seat, indicating the shock factor that it has now shaped up to be a close race.

Ms Boebert had easily sailed to victory in the Republican primary, earning two in every three votes.

However, she only won the seat in 2020 with 51 per cent of votes.

A loss for Ms Boebert would be a surprise upset for Republicans, whose so-called “red wave” has failed to materialise.

It could also raise questions about Donald Trump’s future in the GOP if one of the most infamous MAGA Republicans fails to hold onto her seat.

Ms Boebert was elected to Congress in 2020 and, since then, has carved out her position as a far-right figure in the GOP, a vocal Trump supporter and a 2020 election denier.

A loss for Lauren Boebert would be a surprise upset for Republicans

(Getty Images)

She has repeatedly pushed false claims about the presidential election, infamously heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech and voted against providing healthcare and benefits to sick veterans.

Mr Frisch, a currency trader who served on the Aspen, Colorado city council for eight years, took on Ms Boebert because he opposed her performative brand of GOP politics.

In an earlier interview with The Independent, he said he decided to challenge her after finding some of her bizarre comments “disgusting and anti-ethical to America”.

“I was thinking, you know, if a moderate, pragmatic, pro-business Democrat could get by the Democratic primary, which wouldn’t be easy – and it wasn’t – I thought I could build a coalition,” he said.

The close race in Colorado comes as Republicans have failed to generate the red wave they were anticipating across the US.

Democrats have so far flipped a Senate seat, with John Fetterman defeating Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

Some GOP members have admitted that the night did not go as planned, with Senator Lindsey Graham telling NBC: “Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure.”

