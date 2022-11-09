‘Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure’: Lindsey Graham on midterm elections
‘I was in charge of Guam, so I want to take credit for that,’ joked US Senator from South Carolina
Doug Mastriano boasts about potential win as his defeat is announced
Senator Lindsey Graham has admitted that Republicans have failed to generate a red wave of support at the polls in the midterm elections.
“Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure,” Mr Graham said during an appearance on NBC’s election coverage on Tuesday night. “I think we’re going to be at 51, 52 when it’s all said and done in the Senate.”
Mr Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, admitted that nominating pro-Trump candidate Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, who lost to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan, had been a costly error.
“When you run that far behind your governor candidate, you probably made a mistake,” he said on the broadcast.
“I was in charge of Guam, so I want to take credit for that,” he jokingly added.
And he added: “A wave would have been capturing New Hampshire and Colorado. So hats off to them. They have performed well in a lot of these swing districts.”
Candidates endorsed by Donald Trump scored early wins, including Matt Gaetz in Florida, Marjorie Taylor in Georgia and JD Vance in Ohio.
But Democrats, in a year where Republicans believed they were taking back Democratic territory with concerns about crime rates and high inflation, won at-risk Senate and House seats. The likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Gavin Newsom and Chuck Schumer also easily won their contests.
Control of the Senate is likely to come down to the races in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies