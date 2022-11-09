Midterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?

On 8 November, American voters headed to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections.

Exit polls show abortion and inflation have been the biggest issues for voters with more than 40 million ballots cast early ahead of Election Day.

As of 21.30 ET Associated Press have called 39 seats for the Democratic Party and 40 seats for the Republican Party.

Here, the Independent looks at what the Senate looks like as results are called.

