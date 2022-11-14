Lauren Boebert - live: Republican asks for donations to support recount of Colorado election results
Lauren Boebert has asked for donations to support a possible recount of the results in her Colorado election race against Democrat Adam Frisch.
The Republican’s plea for financial support on Friday afternoon comes after she said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as the unexpected upset race remains too close to call.
When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”
Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be a surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally clawed her way back to a lead on Thursday, now leading with 50.2 per cent of votes to Mr Frisch’s 49.8 per cent, with 99 per cent of votes reported.
The race could be headed for an automatic recount if the victorious party fails to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent.
Who won, who lost and what we know so far in the aftermath of the 2022 midterms
As the results began to roll in from America’s midterm elections, it quickly became clear that the contest had been much closer than expected and the outcome more nail-biting and unpredictable than many had foreseen.
Joe Sommerlad and Alisha Rahaman Sarkar unpack what happened.
US midterms: Who won, who lost and what we know so far
Republicans on course to win House majority, with Senate too close to call, on a bad night for Donald Trump’s chosen candidates
Paul Ryan: Trump was ‘drag’ on GOP midterm ticket
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has joined in on GOP criticism of Donald Trump after the party’s predicted midterms “red wave” turned out to be anything but.
Mr Ryan, the last Republican to serve as speaker of the House, reacted to Tuesday’s election results by calling for his party to nominate anyone other than Mr Trump when it comes time to pick a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
Andrew Feinberg reports on the former speaker’s remarks.
Ex-House speaker Paul Ryan blames ‘Trump hangover’ for GOP’s red wave failure
Ryan says the GOP will ‘have to do a lot of soul searching and head scratching’ to determine why a predicted ‘red wave’ never materialised
Colorado voters decriminalise psychedelic mushrooms
Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers” where patients can experience the drug under supervision.
Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. The initiative, which would take effect in 2024, also will allow an advisory board to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program in 2026.
Supporters argued that the state’s current approach to mental health has failed and that naturally occurring psychedelics, which have been used for hundreds of years, can treat depression, PTSD, anxiety, addiction and other conditions. They also said jailing people for the non-violent offense of using naturally occurring substances costs taxpayers money.
Critics warned that the Food and Drug Administration has not approved the substances as medicine. They also argued that allowing “healing centers” to operate, and allowing private personal use of the drugs, would jeopardize public safety and send the wrong message to kids and adults alike that the substances are healthy.
The move comes a decade after Colorado voted to legalize recreational marijuana after initially allowing its use for medical reasons, which led to a multibillion-dollar industry with hundreds of dispensaries popping up across the state.
Boebert’s hometown reacts to close race
A new tenant was cleaning out the space that formerly housed Lauren Boebert’s restaurant on Wednesday – the infamous Shooters sign gone – as the congresswoman continued to trail her Democratic challenger nearly 20 hours after polls closed in Colorado.
The shell of the gun-themed eatery on Rifle’s main street - after the landlord decided not to renew its lease over the summer - was a fitting parallel to the career of Shooters’ former owner.
Boebert had been projected to easily beat Adam Frisch, but as of Friday the race is still too close to call.
In her constituency, voters are keeping their attention on results.
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn speaks to voters in Ms Boebert’s hometown:
Here’s how Boebert’s hometown feels about her expected landslide win slipping away
The tight battle between Rep Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch stunned even his backers. As the race teeters on a razors edge still too close to call, Sheila Flynn speaks to voters in Boebert’s divided hometown of Rifle, Colorado
America is bitterly divided – and that is no surprise
A red wave? Not really. How about a blue wave? Not that either.
In fact, as America voted in midterm elections that will decide the control of the houses of Congress and kickstart the 2024 presidential showdown, all we really learned was something we already knew – that America is bitterly and deeply divided.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
All we learned is that America is bitterly divided – and that’s is no surprise
Things could have been better for Republicans, but they could have been a lot worse for Democrats, writes Andrew Buncombe
Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP
Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms.
In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked-choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski, and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after Democrat Mary Peltola seemingly trounced her for the second time in three months.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP
Former vice presidential candidate declares war on ‘dark, dysfunctional GOP machine’
Voices: Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms but it gave Republicans a rude awakening
Clémence Michallon writes:
Exit polls show that voters cared a lot more about abortion than expected: it was the second most important issue they kept in mind, according to NBC News’s polling, right behind inflation and far ahead of crime, gun policy, and immigration.
And in states where abortion was explicitly on the ballot, people voted to support access to the procedure.
Read more:
Abortion wasn’t supposed to matter in the midterms. Republicans got a rude awakening
In states where abortion was on the ballot, people overwhelmingly voted to support access to the procedure — and where anti-abortion candidates stood for election, voters tended not to favor them
Did young voters save the Democrats from the red wave?
Younger voters were part of the blue wall that fended off a so-called “red tsunami” on Tuesday and contributed to a number of unlikely Democratic successes, John Bowden writes.
Exit polls from the National Election Pool (NEP), which includes a consortium of news outlets and the Edison Research group, found that younger voters aged 18-29 were the only voter group by age to overwhelmingly support Democrats in the midterms. Sixty-three per cent of voters in that age group voted for Democratic House candidates, according to the poll, while 35 per cent voted for Republicans.
Read more:
‘Thank you Gen Z!’ How young voters saved the Democrats
Exit polls show youth vote remains one of Democrats’ key constituencies, John Bowden writes
Trump’s influence dented as many of his congressional picks fall flat
About half of Donald Trump’s chosen candidates for Congress suffered losses, denting the former president’s influence as he is widely expected to formally launch another presidential bid. A final analysis of the night put the number at roughly 80 of Mr Trump’s 174 congressional endorsements making it to Capitol Hill, a number that includes incumbents.
John Bowden assesses how the former president’s candidates fared.
Trump’s influence takes a hit as half of his congressional picks go down
Trump loses comes as ex-president readies presidential announcement
