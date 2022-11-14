✕ Close Frisch challenges Boebert in tight Colorado race

Lauren Boebert has asked for donations to support a possible recount of the results in her Colorado election race against Democrat Adam Frisch.

The Republican’s plea for financial support on Friday afternoon comes after she said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as the unexpected upset race remains too close to call.

When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”

Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be a surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally clawed her way back to a lead on Thursday, now leading with 50.2 per cent of votes to Mr Frisch’s 49.8 per cent, with 99 per cent of votes reported.

The race could be headed for an automatic recount if the victorious party fails to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent.