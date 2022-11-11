Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauren Boebert – who voted against several bills that would have supported US veterans – has posted a Veterans Day message telling the US service members they are “loved”, as she remains deadlocked in a race to hold onto her Senate seat.

The MAGA Republican shared a video on Twitter on Friday morning where she told veterans that she is “so proud to be an American and so grateful for the freedom we all enjoy because of you”.

“You are more loved than you will ever know,” she added as she spoke in front of an American flag.

Ms Boebert captioned the post: “We can never thank our Veterans enough. God bless you as we honor your service to our great country on Veterans Day!”

Her message comes after she came under fire from opponent Adam Frisch on the campaign trail for her “lies” about her support of veterans.

In September, Ms Boebert boasted that she had voted for four pro-veteran bills and urged Coloradans to learn more about “the work I’m doing to support America’s heroes”.

“I voted for four pro-veteran bills that were signed into law and led several amendments to provide funding for mental health and other important services for our veterans,” she tweeted.

Democrat Mr Frisch quickly fact checked her on her claim, pointing out her lack of support for multiple bills put forward to help and support US veterans.

“With Lauren Boebert claiming she supports our Veterans over and over the last few days, we couldn’t stand by and let those lies go unanswered. We went over her votes that pertain to Vets. Check out what we found,” he tweeted.

In a Twitter thread, he reeled off a list of 15 bills that Ms Boebert had voted against during her two years in Congress, including a bill to automatically enroll veterans in Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) healthcare.

“Lauren Boebert is no friend of Veterans. I will protect their interests once in Washington,” he said.

Prior to being called out by Mr Frisch, Ms Boebert infamously heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address as he spoke about veterans sick and dying from toxic exposure to burn pits.

When the Honoring our PACT Act – a bill to provide healthcare and benefits to veterans affected by burn pits – went to the House, she voted against it.

Ms Boebert and Mr Frisch remain locked in a surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally clawed her way back to a lead on Thursday, inching past the Democrat,

As of Friday morning, she is now 1,122 votes ahead, leading the race with 50.2 per cent of votes to Mr Frisch’s 49.8 per cent, with 99 per cent of votes reported.

The race is still too close to call and it could head to an automatic recount if the victorious party fails to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent.

Ms Boebert told reporters on Thursday that she is confident she will hold onto her seat.

“Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great,” she said.

The tight race came as something of a surprise to both Republicans and Democrats – as well as pollsters – after the controversial, gun-toting congresswoman had been expected to enjoy a comfortable reelection.