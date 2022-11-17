✕ Close Frisch challenges Boebert in tight Colorado race

Adam Frisch has urged voters to take “deep breaths” as votes continue to be counted in Colorado in a tight congressional race between the Democratic candidate and far-right House Republican Lauren Boebert, who is seeking re-election.

While the race is among only a handful that have not yet been decided, Republicans have won a slim majority in the US House of Representatives with 218 seats, giving the GOP control of the lower chamber of Congress.

Ms Boebert’s race is still too close to call. It is unlikely that the outcome will be known until the end of the week – at the soonest. County clerks processing and tallying overseas and military ballots postmarked by Election Day, and Wednesday is the deadline for voters to fix any outstanding errors with their mail-in ballots.

The congresswoman is currently leading Mr Frisch by just 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be an unexpectedly close race., which could head to an automatic recount if neither candidate fails to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent.