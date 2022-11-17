Lauren Boebert – live: Adam Frisch calls for ‘deep breaths’ as votes in Colorado election still being counted
Adam Frisch has urged voters to take “deep breaths” as votes continue to be counted in Colorado in a tight congressional race between the Democratic candidate and far-right House Republican Lauren Boebert, who is seeking re-election.
While the race is among only a handful that have not yet been decided, Republicans have won a slim majority in the US House of Representatives with 218 seats, giving the GOP control of the lower chamber of Congress.
Ms Boebert’s race is still too close to call. It is unlikely that the outcome will be known until the end of the week – at the soonest. County clerks processing and tallying overseas and military ballots postmarked by Election Day, and Wednesday is the deadline for voters to fix any outstanding errors with their mail-in ballots.
The congresswoman is currently leading Mr Frisch by just 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be an unexpectedly close race., which could head to an automatic recount if neither candidate fails to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent.
What’s next for counting Colorado ballots
A massive 27-county congressional district hinges on remaining ballots that are being processed and tallied.
Ballot processing resumed after the weekend after a Veterans Holiday on Friday.
Voters had until Wednesday night to “cure” ballots that were initially rejected due to missing signatures or other issues.
Clerks also were waiting for military ballots and ballots from voters overseas, as long as those ballots were postmarked by 7pm on Election Day.
Those ballots were batched with a smaller number of ballots that were set aside to be counted with the batches of “cured” ballots and overseas and miitary ballots, an effort to randomise the ballots and preserve voter anonymity, particularly in smaller counties, because the list of military and overseas voters and curable ballots are public records.
Adam Frisch: The wait for Colorado results is ‘nothing nefarious, it’s just part of democracy’
Adam Frisch rebuked “scaremonger” efforts from Republicans in the wake of Election Day who have falsely claimed that delays in vote counts are evidence of malfeasance.
“The easier it is to vote, I think the longer it takes to actually count,” he told Colorado Public Radio.
“And for Colorado and California and some other states that bend over backward to make sure every vote counts and everyone should vote, it sometimes takes longer than we’d all like to see happen,” he said.
County clerks and staff from both parties are working to “cure” or fix any oustanding ballots with signature issues or other problems to ensure those votes count ahead of a critical midnight deadline. The race between Mr Frisch and Lauren Boebert could hinge on batches of such ballots.
“It’s almost like a ‘Get out the vote’ operation again,” he said. “And as some of that can be done on the phone, a lot of that is boots on the ground. And the vast majority of people voted, they certainly want their vote to count. So the vast majority of the people are happy to actually hear back from them that something on a technical basis might stop their vote from being counted again. It’s nothing nefarious, it’s just part of democracy.”
Deadline approaches for voters to correct their ballots
Colorado voters with errors on their ballots have until the end of Wednesday to correct them, and candidates and political parties have fanned out across Colorado’s massive 3rd congressional district for several days to help voters fix any ballot issues.
A race between Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch could hinge on some of those ballots.
Joe Biden issues statement as Republicans win House majority
President Joe Biden congratulated Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans after the GOP won 218 seats in the House of Representatives.
“Last week’s elections demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy,” he said in a statement. “There was a strong rejection of election deniers, political violence, and intimidation. There was an emphatic statement that, in America, the will of the people prevails.”
The president is “ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families.”
“In this election, voters spoke clearly about their concerns: the need to lower costs, protect the right to choose, and preserve our democracy,” he added. “As I said last week, the future is too promising to be trapped in political warfare. The American people want us to get things done for them. They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on making their lives better. And I will work with anyone - Republican or Democrat - willing to work with me to deliver results for them.”
Breaking news: Republicans win House majority on strength of gerrymandered districts and rebuke to Biden
When the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January, Republicans will control the House of Representatives for the first time in four years after meeting the required 218 seats necessary to form a majority in last week’s midterm elections.
GOP wins House majority on gerrymandered districts and rebuke to Biden
A number of House races remain undecided but Republicans will control at least 218 seats when the 118th Congress convenes in January
Republicans security slim majority in the House with 218 seats
Republicans have captured 218 seats in the House in midterm elections, a net gain of eight seats thus far, giving the GOP a slim majority to control the lower chamber of Congress.
Democratic candidates have won 210 seats.
Seven seats are still to be determined. Results continue to be processed and major news networks will make their projections based on vote counts and outstanding ballots.
Voters complain of harassment from national campaigns to fix ballot errors as Boebert leads on razor’s edge
Pueblo County’s clerk and recorder offices are receiving complaints that national groups are harassing them to fix issues with their mail-in ballots so they can be counted in an exceptionally tight race between incumbent Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch.
“They are in a frenzy that is created by this close vote,” Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert “Bo” Ortiz told NBC affiliate 9News in Colorado.
“My concern is are they turning voters off from voting in future elections by being rude,” he added.
He told Colorado Public Radio that voters are getting multiple phone calls and text messages and “people showed up at their house.”
It remains unclear how many outstanding ballots need to be “cured” before they can be counted in the close contest. The Republican congresswoman is leading by roughly 1,100 votes as of Wednesday morning.
They have until midnight on Wednesday to fix those issues, prompting a race across the large congressional district’s 27 counties by staff and volunteers from both parties to make sure those ballots are counted.
Here’s how a recount process would work in Colorado
The race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is still too close to call, but it could be headed to an automatic recount if either candidate fails to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent.
Colorado voters have until 11.59pm MT to “cure” or fix errors on their ballots that could lead to them being rejected. The deadline also applies to overseas voters and military service members returning their ballots.
Following that deadline, Colorado’s secretary of state’s office selects at least one statewide contest and at least one contest in each county to audit, based on staff recommendations and analysis from Democratic and Republican election officials, according to a spokesperson for the secretary of state speaking to The New York Times.
A randomised audit then must be completed by 29 November, and bipartisan canvass boards also will perform a canvass that compares ballots cast to the number of people who voted.
If the candidates are still separated by less than one half of one percentage point, the secretary of state could order a mandatory recount, which must be completed by 13 December.
Political parties also can request a recount (which they must pay for), which must be completed by 15 December.
Colorado Republican political analyst: State’s GOP ‘let anger eat its soul’
After the state’s GOP faced an “extinction-level event” with sweeping election failures last week, including Lauren Boebert’s too close to call race that analysts thought would be an easy win, Republican political analyst Kelly Maher with 9News said “somewhere along the line, we confused contrasting our ideas on how to govern with yelling at and about people.”
“We thought the cruelest amongst us were the most principled and fighting the hardest. We let our anger eat at our souls,” she writes.
ICYMI: Colorado voters elect state’s first Latina member of Congress
Democrats picked up an unexpected House seat in Colorado in a tight race that’s not the Boebert v Frisch contest.
Democratic candidate Yadira Caraveo won the race for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, a newly drawn district after the 2020 Census and redistricting process.
She will be the state’s first-ever Latina member of Congress. Her opponent Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded the race last week.
