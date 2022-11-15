Lauren Boebert – live: Colorado election results still too close to call as GOP aims for House control
Colorado US Rep Lauren Boebert has joined calls to delay votes among lawmakers for Senate and House leadership as number of races – including her own – remain too close to call.
Her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who is trailing the Republican congressman, said that between 3,000 and 6,000 ballots still need to be tallied, including ballots that need to be corrected or “cured” following signature errors or other issues.
Democratic senators have held onto control of the upper chamber, but control of the House – and Congress – are hinging on a handful of races, including Ms Boebert’s fight to hold on to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
As of Monday evening, Ms Boebert is leading by 1,122 votes, with 99 per cent of votes reported.
The race could be headed for an automatic recount if neither candidate fails to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent.
Editor’s letter: Pollsters underestimated female voters in the midterms
Pissing off a demographic that makes up more than half of the electorate. Who could possibly have thought that was a good idea?
After a little more than four months of gruelling post-Roe midterm elections and endless speculation from Washington DC pundits, we have finally arrived at the conclusion that Democratic activists were quietly coming to months ago: Yes, abortion matters. Taking away a right that people have relied on for decades matters.
The Independent’s John Bowden assesses what the midterms told us about how abortion rights stacked up against other issues.
Paul Ryan: Trump was ‘drag’ on GOP midterm ticket
Former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan called for his party to nominate anyone other than Trump when it comes time to 2024 presidential election candidates.
Andrew Feinberg reports on the former speaker’s remarks.
GOP losses dent Trump’s influence in Congress
About half of Donald Trump’s chosen candidates for Congress suffered losses, denting the former president’s influence as he is widely expected to formally launch another presidential bid.
A final analysis of the night put the number at roughly 80 of Mr Trump’s 174 congressional endorsements making it to Capitol Hill, a number that includes incumbents.
The Independent’s John Bowden assesses how the former president’s candidates fared.
Women, Gen Z and LGBTQ candidates score series of firsts in midterms
The first Gen Z member of Congress. The first lesbian governor. And the most diverse incoming legislative body in Washington DC.
The Independent’s Johanna Chisholm on the historic firsts of midterm elections:
Control of House still up for grabs. But Democrats face a tougher path
Both parties still have a chance to control the House next year. Republicans appear to have the easier path to victory, but keeping their majority in line may be harder than winning it, The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg explains.
Analysis: How ‘women just went crazy’ and saved the Democrats
Activists and organisers explain tell The Independent’s John Bowden how polls and pundits underestimated the issue of abortion in the midterms.
“You know, most people when they’re thinking about having an abortion are thinking about, like, when and how to have families. The decisions that they have in front of them are very significantly economic,” explained Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March.
“[W]hen women are talking about the issue of abortion, we are talking about the economy,” she said. “I think the Democrats need to speak better to the lived experience of the people who, you know, they want to earn their votes.”
Who is Adam Frisch?
Democratic candidate Adam Frisch, 55, is a former currency trader who served eight years on the Aspen City Council.
The married father of two children was unaffiliated for decades before joining the Democratic Party in 1992 and has described himself as a non-traditional Democrat who, if elected, would seek to join the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.
He previously told The Independent that he decided to run against Ms Boebert after finding her remarks “disgusting and anti-ethical to America” and opposed her brand of “angertainment”.
“What caught my eye and started me on this path was: Lauren Boebert only got 51 per cent of the general electorate vote in 2020 ... I was thinking, you know, if a moderate, pragmatic, pro-business Democrat could get by the Democratic primary, which wouldn’t be easy – and it wasn’t – I thought I could build a coalition,” he said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for GOP ‘civil war’ after midterms failure
Far-right congresswoman and Boebert ally Marjorie Taylor Greene told Steve Bannon on Monday that she is preparing for “civil war” in the GOP to advance the party’s agenda.
She suggested that she would support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a leadership vote as the GOP appears poised to take the majority.
“In order for us to succeed, we’re going to be forced to work together. That means we’re going to fight it out,” Ms Greene said. “And I’m telling you, I’ve always said I’m not afraid of the civil war in the GOP. I lean into it.”
Adam Frisch will attend new Congress member orientation
While results are still pending in the too-close-to-call race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Democratic candidate Adam Frisch will attend new member orientation as Congress reconvenes this week.
“It is in the best interest of the district for me to attend ... given the closeness of this race, which could be unsettled for another month,” he said in a statement.
With GOP expected to take House, Boebert ally Marjorie Taylor signals support for McCarthy as leader
Far-right Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won a second term to Congress last week, suggested that she would support Kevin McCarthy as House GOP majority leader if Republicans take control of the House.
“It’s very, very risky right now to produce a leadership challenge, especially for speaker of the House,” she said on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Monday.
“I actually think that’s a bad strategy when we’re looking at having a very razor-thin majority, with potentially 219 [seats],” she said, referring to challenges to leadership. “We’re talking about one vote.”
