Marjorie Taylor Greene goads Trump fans into booing Paul Pelosi

Georgia lawmaker told Iowa crowd that Nancy Pelosi’s husband should have shot attacker

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 03 November 2022 22:46
Marjorie Taylor Greene goads Trump fans into booing Paul Pelosi

Marjorie Taylor Greene goaded Trump supporters into booing Paul Pelosi and slammed him for not shooting dead the suspect who brutally attacked him with a hammer.

The Georgia lawmaker made the comments as she spoke at the one-term president’s rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

“The only crime victim you hear about from Democrats and the media is Paul Pelosi,” she said.

“Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked by a drugged-out illegal alien that should have been deported, and Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker.”

Her comments came on the same day that Nancy Pelosi’s husband was reportedly released from the hospital where he has been treated for a fractured skull and other injuries for six days.

The attack on Mr Pelosi took place in the early hours of Friday morning, with the suspect reportedly looking for the House Speaker at the couple’s San Francisco mansion.

The alleged assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, has been charged with a string of state and federal crimes ranging from assault to attempted murder and attempted kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

An emergency dispatcher who took a secret 911 call by Paul Pelosi from his San Francisco home to alert law enforcement that he was being attacked was praised for saving his life.

Chief William Scott of the San Francisco Police Department told reporters that the quick-thinking actions of the dispatcher had been crucial in ensuring a fast response to Nancy Pelosi’s home where her husband was violently attacked by an intruder.

