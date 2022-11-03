Marjorie Taylor Greene goads Trump fans into booing Paul Pelosi
Georgia lawmaker told Iowa crowd that Nancy Pelosi’s husband should have shot attacker
Marjorie Taylor Greene goads Trump fans into booing Paul Pelosi
Marjorie Taylor Greene goaded Trump supporters into booing Paul Pelosi and slammed him for not shooting dead the suspect who brutally attacked him with a hammer.
The Georgia lawmaker made the comments as she spoke at the one-term president’s rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday ahead of next week’s midterm elections.
“The only crime victim you hear about from Democrats and the media is Paul Pelosi,” she said.
“Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked by a drugged-out illegal alien that should have been deported, and Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker.”
Her comments came on the same day that Nancy Pelosi’s husband was reportedly released from the hospital where he has been treated for a fractured skull and other injuries for six days.
The attack on Mr Pelosi took place in the early hours of Friday morning, with the suspect reportedly looking for the House Speaker at the couple’s San Francisco mansion.
The alleged assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, has been charged with a string of state and federal crimes ranging from assault to attempted murder and attempted kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
An emergency dispatcher who took a secret 911 call by Paul Pelosi from his San Francisco home to alert law enforcement that he was being attacked was praised for saving his life.
Chief William Scott of the San Francisco Police Department told reporters that the quick-thinking actions of the dispatcher had been crucial in ensuring a fast response to Nancy Pelosi’s home where her husband was violently attacked by an intruder.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies