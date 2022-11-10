Undecided Nevada Senate race could secure majority for Democrats

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto appears poised to take the lead in her race against Republican Adam Laxalt after trailing for much of the ballot-counting process.

As of Thursday morning, the Silver State Democrat trailed her GOP rival by 15,812 votes, with Mr Laxalt having 436,854 votes tallied so far, compared with 421,042 for the incumbent.

With the Georgia senate race between Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker headed to a December runoff election, a victory for Mr Laxalt would once again put the fate of the upper chamber in the hands of Peach State voters less than two years after runoff wins by Mr Warnock and Senator Jon Ossoff combined with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to give Democrats control of an evenly-divided body.

But were Ms Cortez Masto to overtake Mr Laxalt and keep the seat in Democratic hands, her victory would ensure a Democratic majority regardless of whether Mr Warnock bests Mr Walker next month.

Mr Laxalt, who previously served as Nevada’s attorney general, has thus far maintained his lead with extremely strong showings in the rural areas of the state, while Ms Cortez Masto has carried the most densely populated urban areas, including Clark County, where Las Vegas is located.

Because the areas which have not fully reported their postal ballot results are thought to favour the Democrat, there is a strong possibility that Ms Cortez Masto will garner the lion’s share of outstanding votes.

Jon Ralston, the CEO of the Nevada Independent and a widely respected forecaster of Nevada elections, said on Thursday that Ms Cortez Masto will “easily overtake” her GOP challenger if she continues to win a majority of the approximately 110,000 postal ballots that have yet to be tabulated.

“If her margin decreases from 65-30 to 60-30, for instance, she would still in decisively,” he said, adding that she would also be victorious even if her share of the remaining mail-in vote drops as low as 55 per cent.

“The urban mail is coming in with large margins for Dems,” he said.