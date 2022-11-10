✕ Close Six states to watch for the 2022 midterms

One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.

As of Thursday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a slight lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with just over 79 per cent of votes counted, according to the New York Times.

The race could still be subject to substantial shifts as two counties with the vast majority of voters - Clark and Washoe - continue to tabulate mail-in ballots late into Wednesday night with large margins for Democrats, according to the Nevada Independent.

Those ballots will continue to come in over the next several days, as state law requires them to be postmarked by Election Day at the latest.

In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was several points behind Republican challenger Joe Lombardo, sheriff of Clark County and head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, as of Thursday morning with 79 per cent of votes counted.

Four House seats are also up for grabs in Nevada, with Republican Mark Amodei claiming the first victory as he won reelection for Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District.